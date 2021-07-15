Logo
Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC Buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, BTC

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, sells Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bon, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC owns 469 stocks with a total value of $456 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/crescent+capital+consulting%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 125,152 shares, 11.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.72%
  2. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 1,032,501 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.32%
  3. Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) - 478,980 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio.
  4. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG) - 233,955 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1160.74%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 89,152 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.61%
New Purchase: Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund (VONV)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $66.21 and $70.99, with an estimated average price of $69.2. The stock is now traded at around $69.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 154,677 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.75 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.52. The stock is now traded at around $80.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 65,437 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Deere & Co (DE)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in Deere & Co. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $347.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF (IBHB)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in iShares iBonds 2022 Term High Yield and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.18 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $24.26. The stock is now traded at around $24.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,273 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1. The stock is now traded at around $116.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $148.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 263 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund by 1160.74%. The purchase prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16. The stock is now traded at around $71.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.3%. The holding were 233,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 985.93%. The purchase prices were between $54.6 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 220,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1160.19%. The purchase prices were between $74.85 and $81.24, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $78.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.69%. The holding were 106,423 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1780.58%. The purchase prices were between $292.14 and $314.48, with an estimated average price of $306.09. The stock is now traded at around $315.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 15,684 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: (MBG)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in by 38.57%. The purchase prices were between $25.82 and $26.01, with an estimated average price of $25.92. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 478,435 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (DVYE)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC added to a holding in iShares Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 22.54%. The purchase prices were between $37.46 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $38.9. The stock is now traded at around $38.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 101,018 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $39.74 and $50.06, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond (SJNK)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond. The sale prices were between $26.97 and $27.48, with an estimated average price of $27.2.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.09 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $21.11.

Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $45.56 and $46.09, with an estimated average price of $45.83.

Sold Out: Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU)

Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.23 and $67.2, with an estimated average price of $65.



Here is the complete portfolio of Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC. Also check out:

1. Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Crescent Capital Consulting, LLC keeps buying

