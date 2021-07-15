Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. Buys Roblox Corp, Moderna Inc, Square Inc, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, CyberArk Software

New Purchases: RBLX, MRNA, SNOW, IWL, LRCX, RDVY, MDLZ, NKE, SHW, RTX, OKTA, IWY, 6CQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Roblox Corp, Moderna Inc, Square Inc, Snowflake Inc, iShares Russell Top 200 ETF, sells Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, CyberArk Software, The Walt Disney Co, CSL during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. owns 154 stocks with a total value of $184 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,195 shares, 5.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 9,772 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,081 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 24,061 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.18% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 13,372 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83%

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $78.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 16,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.91 and $234.98, with an estimated average price of $177.38. The stock is now traded at around $255.541900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 5,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $188.24 and $251.25, with an estimated average price of $232.72. The stock is now traded at around $252.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 3,620 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.73 and $102.81, with an estimated average price of $99.73. The stock is now traded at around $104.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 3,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $615.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 480 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.37 and $49.24, with an estimated average price of $47.74. The stock is now traded at around $47.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Square Inc by 165.68%. The purchase prices were between $197.13 and $273.23, with an estimated average price of $231.68. The stock is now traded at around $238.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 6,286 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 89.93%. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $377.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 56.16%. The purchase prices were between $486.36 and $637.08, with an estimated average price of $550.32. The stock is now traded at around $654.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. added to a holding in Acutus Medical Inc by 21.21%. The purchase prices were between $11.59 and $17.73, with an estimated average price of $14.62. The stock is now traded at around $14.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 42,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF. The sale prices were between $50.41 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.46.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $116 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $133.07.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. The sale prices were between $27.45 and $54.93, with an estimated average price of $38.78.

Aft, Forsyth & Company, Inc. sold out a holding in OneSoft Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $0.45 and $0.54, with an estimated average price of $0.5.