Trust Co Of Vermont Buys eBay Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, Sells SelectQuote Inc, Credit Acceptance Corp, Teladoc Health Inc

FVE, DTN, UVSP, BIBL, NI, PCAR, PEB, NOBL, PWR, RHI, ROST, RY, FEZ, FNDA, TNL, URI, UWMC, UWMC, ESGV, VGK, VDE, VOYA, ADNT, LYB, HOLX, BWA, CBRE, CDW, CSL, DAR, DAL, FMC, FCN, FHN, FSR, ATNM, BSCL, BSCM, JXI, IWC, IXUS, LKQ, LEG, LEN, NDACU, Added Positions: EBAY, VTIP, BAM, LSXMA, UNP, BND, VIAC, MA, BRK.B, COST, INTC, IBM, PEP, VZ, BAC, CVS, AMZN, ADP, HD, JNJ, NEE, PANW, BSV, ABT, ADBE, BDX, AVGO, IJH, JPM, MRK, PFE, PBH, CRM, TJX, NXPI, ABBV, AXP, BIIB, CME, STZ, DE, DIS, D, DD, ENB, GPN, HON, TAN, IJR, LHX, LMT, MCD, NVDA, PAYX, TMO, USB, UPS, VFC, VBR, ACN, ATVI, AMT, ADI, COF, CAT, CVX, CSCO, CMCSA, CMI, DLR, DOW, EW, EMR, ES, XOM, FB, FRC, INTU, TIP, IEMG, NKE, ORCL, PYPL, TROW, QCOM, SCHF, TGT, TU, TRV, UNH, VEA, VWO, VOE, VUG, VTV, WMT, WM, WFC, MDT, AFL, A, ALB, ALL, AEP, AIG, AWK, AMP, ADSK, BP, BLL, BK, BNS, BHP, CDK, CNC, CC, C, GLW, CTVA, CW, DM, DISCK, PLOW, DUK, EA, FDX, FIS, FITB, FSLR, FAN, FISV, GIS, GS, PEAK, HPE, HHC, HUM, ICE, QQQ, EEM, EFA, IWS, IWP, IWD, IWF, IWO, IGF, IDV, DSI, IEFA, KEYS, KMB, KHC, KR, LH, LRCX, LDOS, LEN.B, MTB, MAS, MET, NEM, NOC, NLOK, OXY, PKG, PSX, POR, PLD, PEG, REGN, RDS.A, GLD, SCHW, SJM, LUV, STT, SYY, TLRY, TLRY, TRMB, TFC, UL, UNB, UHT, VHT, VOO, VNQ, VO, WBA, DES, XYL, ZTS, JCI, CB, TEL,

SLQT, TDOC, CSX, CBU, AAPL, BLK, PAG, T, BKNG, LNG, MDLZ, PG, PFS, VEU, APD, CHD, CLX, CL, CCK, DEO, GILD, MXIM, NSC, PM, SDY, FLRN, BIV, VYM, VB, BABA, ALGN, APH, ADM, AZN, ATO, AVA, BAX, WRB, BXP, CBZ, CPB, CP, CERN, XEC, KO, CTSH, COP, ED, CCI, HYLB, DTE, DOCU, DMLP, EXAS, EXC, FND, F, FTV, FTAI, GE, GM, GOOD, GSK, GWW, HPQ, IDXX, ILMN, RSP, ITOT, DVY, LQD, IXJ, IBB, IWM, IGOV, SUSA, USMV, STIP, MTUM, KPTI, KDP, KRC, LEA, MSM, MPC, MKL, MAR, MCK, MTD, MS, NOV, NFG, NWL, NVO, NUE, OMC, OKE, OTIS, PNC, PNM, PPG, PBA, PBCT, PGR, SSO, MVV, UWM, PSA, ROP, MDY, SNY, SLB, XLU, SRE, SHW, SNEX, TMUS, TDS, TD, TY, VLO, BNDX, VGT, VNT, WAB, WVVI, WMB, ZBH, ZM, BIP, PNR, TT, ALC, CHKP, Sold Out: CACC, IAU, MNKKQ, 7AY1, PJT, ROKU, VGAC, DEM, FIVG, SPLK, IPAC, ISHG, IWV, JNK, SPYV, VCSH, ASML, PBYI, MSGN, WD5A, TAK, MSCI, EDU, STX, ETR, DRE, TPR, CSGP, ALXN, ABMD, SRPT,

Brattleboro, VT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys eBay Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Brookfield Asset Management Inc, ViacomCBS Inc, Five Star Senior Living Inc, sells SelectQuote Inc, Credit Acceptance Corp, Teladoc Health Inc, CSX Corp, Community Bank System Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trust Co Of Vermont. As of 2021Q2, Trust Co Of Vermont owns 766 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 484,514 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.14% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 174,123 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.85% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,895 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 15,976 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.41% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 114,348 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.64%

Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in Five Star Senior Living Inc. The purchase prices were between $4.7 and $6.53, with an estimated average price of $5.72. The stock is now traded at around $5.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 104,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Ex-Financials Fund. The purchase prices were between $93.54 and $100.38, with an estimated average price of $97.28. The stock is now traded at around $97.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,785 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in Univest Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.37 and $29.4, with an estimated average price of $28.12. The stock is now traded at around $26.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 7,004 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in Adient PLC. The purchase prices were between $41.04 and $52.93, with an estimated average price of $46.73. The stock is now traded at around $40.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 25 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.09 and $21.14, with an estimated average price of $21.11. The stock is now traded at around $21.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 153 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co Of Vermont initiated holding in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. The purchase prices were between $21.62 and $24.88, with an estimated average price of $23.55. The stock is now traded at around $23.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in eBay Inc by 93.62%. The purchase prices were between $55.79 and $70.49, with an estimated average price of $62.67. The stock is now traded at around $68.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 117,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 23.10%. The purchase prices were between $51.07 and $51.96, with an estimated average price of $51.63. The stock is now traded at around $52.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 186,097 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in Brookfield Asset Management Inc by 38.85%. The purchase prices were between $43.9 and $52.45, with an estimated average price of $47.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 121,445 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in ViacomCBS Inc by 24.45%. The purchase prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42. The stock is now traded at around $41.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 131,628 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc by 28.00%. The purchase prices were between $42.92 and $53.03, with an estimated average price of $47.92. The stock is now traded at around $51.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 39,045 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co Of Vermont added to a holding in NXP Semiconductors NV by 2174.00%. The purchase prices were between $182.78 and $214.7, with an estimated average price of $200.68. The stock is now traded at around $195.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,274 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in Credit Acceptance Corp. The sale prices were between $358.2 and $459.98, with an estimated average price of $409.26.

Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.04 and $109.98, with an estimated average price of $108.9.

Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47.

Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in Puma Biotechnology Inc. The sale prices were between $8.98 and $11.6, with an estimated average price of $10.13.

Trust Co Of Vermont sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $601.88 and $709.33, with an estimated average price of $658.82.