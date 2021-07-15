Tributary Capital Management, LLC Buys Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida, Natus Medical Inc, Patrick Industries Inc, Sells Old National Bancorp, Stifel Financial Corp, Sykes Enterprises Inc

New Purchases: SBCF, NTUS, 4LRA, AHCO, FND, MRVI, CSL, CFR, RHI, OSK, LAMR, MKL, TTEK, QLYS, JLL, FBHS, CASY, ACC, PXD, PCT, DRE,

Fort Collins, CO, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida, Natus Medical Inc, Patrick Industries Inc, Bottomline Technologies Inc, American Woodmark Corp, sells Old National Bancorp, Stifel Financial Corp, Sykes Enterprises Inc, CACI International Inc, IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tributary Capital Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Tributary Capital Management, LLC owns 225 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI) - 394,340 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79% AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) - 327,453 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.1% Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) - 374,468 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.22% Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) - 414,578 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82% Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) - 67,959 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%

Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida. The purchase prices were between $33.08 and $38.81, with an estimated average price of $36.48. The stock is now traded at around $32.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 317,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Natus Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.21 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $27.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 407,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $115.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $114.73, with an estimated average price of $103.52. The stock is now traded at around $106.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $28.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 65,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.46 and $45, with an estimated average price of $38.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 40,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Patrick Industries Inc by 45.48%. The purchase prices were between $71.58 and $97.52, with an estimated average price of $85.85. The stock is now traded at around $72.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 168,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc by 30.36%. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $49.77, with an estimated average price of $41.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 387,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in American Woodmark Corp by 20.71%. The purchase prices were between $81.69 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $93.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 216,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Barnes Group Inc by 22.24%. The purchase prices were between $48.77 and $56.52, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $49.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 306,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc by 482.96%. The purchase prices were between $29.43 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $32.61. The stock is now traded at around $29.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 78,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pool Corp by 423.15%. The purchase prices were between $345.24 and $465.04, with an estimated average price of $419.1. The stock is now traded at around $463.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $40.89 and $53.82, with an estimated average price of $44.41.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SmileDirectClub Inc. The sale prices were between $7.58 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $9.24.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18.

Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $54.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $70.83.