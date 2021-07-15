Tributary Capital Management, LLC Buys Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida, Natus Medical Inc, Patrick Industries Inc, Sells Old National Bancorp, Stifel Financial Corp, Sykes Enterprises Inc

- New Purchases: SBCF, NTUS, 4LRA, AHCO, FND, MRVI, CSL, CFR, RHI, OSK, LAMR, MKL, TTEK, QLYS, JLL, FBHS, CASY, ACC, PXD, PCT, DRE,
- Added Positions: PATK, EPAY, AMWD, B, CNX, DIOD, BLKB, POOL, EQH, GIII, AUB, DT, EPAM, OLLI, FICO, DBX, FANG, TFX, TENB, QSR, OMF, TRU, LFUS, TSCO, RPM, PTC, AJG, HZNP, ICLR, PCRX, ODFL, DPZ, MKSI, BR, LHCG, ABT, IAA, SUI, RTX, BKNG,
- Reduced Positions: ONB, SF, BOOT, KFRC, AMN, CACI, SEDG, FWRD, KALU, MKTX, MASI, MEDP, ONTO, TDOC, KFY, MC, MOV, PAYX, TWLO, BHE, FIX, CSWI, ICFI, IART, LZB, MMI, OMCL, PANW, SIGI, SIMO, SPOT, ADC, BCPC, DORM, FTNT, FELE, JJSF, SSB, STC, YETI, AME, CASS, CPK, COKE, CTS, ENS, EXLS, GTY, IDA, MBWM, NXST, UBSI, AMBA, CDW, COO, DOCU, DEA, LGIH, LPLA, LULU, SPLK, SPSC, SUPN, UTL, PAYC, PWR, SFIX, GOOG, AMZN, AAPL, BLL, CSGP, EOG, KLAC, MTZ, MSFT, ORLY, PKI, SMAR, UMBF, ATVI, ADBE, ALXN, ATUS, TECH, BIIB, BLK, AVGO, BURL, CTXS, CCMP, CME, STZ, COST, CSX, XOM, FB, FAF, FR, FLT, FMC, GNTX, HD, HUM, ITGR, JPM, KEY, LW, LLY, LIN, MA, MS, MSCI, NEE, NKE, NTRS, NVDA, PSX, PSTG, SLB, SWX, TMO, TKR, ULTA, USB, VZ, WMT, WM, WFC,
- Sold Out: SYKE, IAC, SDC, XLNX, MCK, SAGE, CSCO, FDS, QDEL, BAX,
- Selective Insurance Group Inc (SIGI) - 394,340 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
- AMN Healthcare Services Inc (AMN) - 327,453 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.1%
- Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) - 374,468 shares, 2.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.22%
- Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) - 414,578 shares, 2.15% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.82%
- Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) - 67,959 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.68%
Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida. The purchase prices were between $33.08 and $38.81, with an estimated average price of $36.48. The stock is now traded at around $32.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 317,869 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Natus Medical Inc (NTUS)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Natus Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.21 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $27.16. The stock is now traded at around $24.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 407,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $115.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,750 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $114.73, with an estimated average price of $103.52. The stock is now traded at around $106.325000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: AdaptHealth Corp (AHCO)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AdaptHealth Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.48 and $38.5, with an estimated average price of $28.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 65,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc (MRVI)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.46 and $45, with an estimated average price of $38.62. The stock is now traded at around $37.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 40,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Patrick Industries Inc (PATK)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Patrick Industries Inc by 45.48%. The purchase prices were between $71.58 and $97.52, with an estimated average price of $85.85. The stock is now traded at around $72.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 168,242 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bottomline Technologies Inc (EPAY)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bottomline Technologies Inc by 30.36%. The purchase prices were between $36.49 and $49.77, with an estimated average price of $41.29. The stock is now traded at around $38.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 387,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: American Woodmark Corp (AMWD)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in American Woodmark Corp by 20.71%. The purchase prices were between $81.69 and $105.19, with an estimated average price of $93.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 216,332 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Barnes Group Inc (B)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Barnes Group Inc by 22.24%. The purchase prices were between $48.77 and $56.52, with an estimated average price of $51.83. The stock is now traded at around $49.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 306,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc by 482.96%. The purchase prices were between $29.43 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $32.61. The stock is now traded at around $29.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 78,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pool Corp (POOL)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Pool Corp by 423.15%. The purchase prices were between $345.24 and $465.04, with an estimated average price of $419.1. The stock is now traded at around $463.695000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,310 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Sykes Enterprises Inc (SYKE)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc. The sale prices were between $40.89 and $53.82, with an estimated average price of $44.41.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.Sold Out: SmileDirectClub Inc (SDC)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SmileDirectClub Inc. The sale prices were between $7.58 and $11.45, with an estimated average price of $9.24.Sold Out: Xilinx Inc (XLNX)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $114.61 and $144.64, with an estimated average price of $127.1.Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18.Sold Out: Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)
Tributary Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $54.88 and $79.29, with an estimated average price of $70.83.
