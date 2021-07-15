Logo
Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA Buys Salesforce.com Inc, BlackRock Inc, Sea, Sells Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Exact Sciences Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
1204 Geneva, V8, based Investment company Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA (Current Portfolio) buys Salesforce.com Inc, BlackRock Inc, Sea, ServiceNow Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, sells Intellia Therapeutics Inc, Tandem Diabetes Care Inc, Exact Sciences Corp, Allogene Therapeutics Inc, 10x Genomics Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA. As of 2021Q2, Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA owns 609 stocks with a total value of $4.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/compagnie+lombard%2C+odier+sca/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 148,721 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 76,025 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 822,899 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.09%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 944,817 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,140,394 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1%
New Purchase: Bilibili Inc (BILI)

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA initiated holding in Bilibili Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.49 and $126.85, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $111.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 79,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $21.26, with an estimated average price of $18.78. The stock is now traded at around $18.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 120,530 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.25 and $243.02, with an estimated average price of $234.66. The stock is now traded at around $224.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.03 and $49.12, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $41.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 16,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA initiated holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The purchase prices were between $113.48 and $139.64, with an estimated average price of $125.04. The stock is now traded at around $112.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW)

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA initiated holding in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.6 and $197.97, with an estimated average price of $186.57. The stock is now traded at around $204.905000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 1256.77%. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $237.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 216,975 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA added to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 2461.21%. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $887.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 31,426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Sea Ltd (SE)

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 57060.67%. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $270.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 85,741 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 8981.94%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $559.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 42,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 275.47%. The purchase prices were between $288.93 and $318.08, with an estimated average price of $302.88. The stock is now traded at around $325.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 85,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ball Corp (BLL)

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA added to a holding in Ball Corp by 28.74%. The purchase prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51. The stock is now traded at around $84.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 611,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Allogene Therapeutics Inc (ALLO)

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA sold out a holding in Allogene Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $23.49 and $35.8, with an estimated average price of $28.67.

Sold Out: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA sold out a holding in 10x Genomics Inc. The sale prices were between $134.22 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $181.04.

Sold Out: NeoGenomics Inc (NEO)

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA sold out a holding in NeoGenomics Inc. The sale prices were between $36.62 and $51.69, with an estimated average price of $44.38.

Sold Out: Natera Inc (NTRA)

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA sold out a holding in Natera Inc. The sale prices were between $86.05 and $119.72, with an estimated average price of $102.17.

Sold Out: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (BHVN)

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA sold out a holding in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $65.78 and $105.02, with an estimated average price of $80.86.

Sold Out: Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (TRHC)

Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA sold out a holding in Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. The sale prices were between $40.55 and $52.55, with an estimated average price of $44.78.



Here is the complete portfolio of Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA.

1. Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA's Undervalued Stocks
2. Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Compagnie Lombard, Odier SCA keeps buying
