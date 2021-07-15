WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM Buys ServiceNow Inc, Linde PLC, Sells DoorDash Inc, VMware Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc

- New Purchases: NOW,
- Added Positions: LIN, AMZN, ABT,
- Reduced Positions: DASH, KDP,
- Sold Out: VMW, CSLT,
These are the top 5 holdings of WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST
- DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 7,292,024 shares, 12.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.61%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,908,770 shares, 7.51% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 3,074,483 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 177,312 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.09%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,400,000 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio.
WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $559.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 456,927 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM added to a holding in Linde PLC by 626.83%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $293.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 3,270,743 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: VMware Inc (VMW)
WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $150.45 and $170.03, with an estimated average price of $159.71.Sold Out: Castlight Health Inc (CSLT)
WELLCOME TRUST LTD (THE) as trustee of the WELLCOM sold out a holding in Castlight Health Inc. The sale prices were between $1.49 and $2.63, with an estimated average price of $1.85.
