Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ImmunityBio Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ImmunityBio Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ImmunityBio Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, sells Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, US Physical Therapy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. owns 373 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jackson%2C+grant+investment+advisers%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc.
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 62,115 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96%
  2. SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 156,861 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 125,787 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42%
  4. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 96,579 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 53,022 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%
New Purchase: ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in ImmunityBio Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $16.73. The stock is now traded at around $10.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.43 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $68.58. The stock is now traded at around $66.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.34 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.72. The stock is now traded at around $33.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $254.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 89 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ProShares Ultra S&P500 (SSO)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The purchase prices were between $102.27 and $119.34, with an estimated average price of $112.99. The stock is now traded at around $122.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.62 and $59.84, with an estimated average price of $49.02. The stock is now traded at around $42.530100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.56%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.181000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 32,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 70.95%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 298.47%. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $82.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 55.81%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $218.244800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $126.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 40 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $112.61 and $134.43, with an estimated average price of $125.98. The stock is now traded at around $113.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 71 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: US Physical Therapy Inc (USPH)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in US Physical Therapy Inc. The sale prices were between $104.07 and $121.37, with an estimated average price of $114.69.

Sold Out: DraftKings Inc (DKNG)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Sold Out: Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund (VONG)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16.

Sold Out: Service Corp International (SCI)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Service Corp International. The sale prices were between $51.05 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $53.06.

Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76.

Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider