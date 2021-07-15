Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. Buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ImmunityBio Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

New Purchases: IBRX, MDYV, SSO, SMH, QQQJ, HACK, BLOK, VMW, TMUS, RDS.B, PNW, LIT, VTRS, ICE, FFIV, SRVR, CI,

Added Positions: SHY, PFF, XLI, XLB, IWM, FB, GOOG, VB, VUG, WLK, DG, RGA, V, G, ACM, BXMX, XLNX, GM, WFC, ANTM, UNH, RTX, URI, CUBE, TXN, NXPI, PSK, BAH, LPLA, TTWO, ZTS, CDW, PYPL, IR, COLD, ARKK, GLD, IEMG, SPYG, PGX, CSCO, EW, ETN, EOG, DECK, COST, ED, CMCSA, CTXS, C, EA, CVS, CBRE, BMY, BAC, ADP, AZO, AEP, ACC, ADBE, NVDA, SBUX, ROST, REGN, QCOM, PGR, BKNG, PNC, ORCL, NKE, PLD, MAA, MAS, MGA, KLAC, HON, LHX, GS, GILD,

Reduced Positions: AGG, MSFT, VTEB, RSP, XLU, XLK, IWO, VO, XLY, QQQ, IJR, XLV, DVY, AAPL, TJX, CSX, TD, SPLV, VOO, CRM, XLP, PFE, BSV, BIV, XLC, EXAS, VRTX, KMB,

Sold Out: USPH, SCI, WORK, DKNG, VONG, PAYX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ImmunityBio Inc, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, sells Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, The Toronto-Dominion Bank, US Physical Therapy Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. owns 373 stocks with a total value of $228 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 62,115 shares, 11.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.96% SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 156,861 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 125,787 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.42% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 96,579 shares, 6.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.18% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 53,022 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.61%

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in ImmunityBio Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $16.73. The stock is now traded at around $10.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.43 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $68.58. The stock is now traded at around $66.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 583 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.34 and $34.68, with an estimated average price of $32.72. The stock is now traded at around $33.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $223.63 and $262.24, with an estimated average price of $246.93. The stock is now traded at around $254.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 89 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra S&P500. The purchase prices were between $102.27 and $119.34, with an estimated average price of $112.99. The stock is now traded at around $122.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 250 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $42.62 and $59.84, with an estimated average price of $49.02. The stock is now traded at around $42.530100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 627 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.56%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.181000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 32,935 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 70.95%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $103.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR by 298.47%. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $82.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 781 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 55.81%. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $218.244800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 201 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Prologis Inc by 25.00%. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $126.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 40 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. added to a holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc by 22.41%. The purchase prices were between $112.61 and $134.43, with an estimated average price of $125.98. The stock is now traded at around $113.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 71 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in US Physical Therapy Inc. The sale prices were between $104.07 and $121.37, with an estimated average price of $114.69.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in DraftKings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.99 and $63.8, with an estimated average price of $53.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The sale prices were between $62.41 and $69.93, with an estimated average price of $66.16.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Service Corp International. The sale prices were between $51.05 and $56.71, with an estimated average price of $53.06.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $40.63 and $44.89, with an estimated average price of $42.76.

Jackson, Grant Investment Advisers, Inc. sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $94.81 and $107.54, with an estimated average price of $100.51.