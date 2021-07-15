LONESTAR RESOURCES MERGER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Lonestar Resources US Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – LONE

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Lonestar Resources US Inc. (OTCQX: LONE) to Penn Virginia Corporation is fair to Lonestar shareholders. Under the terms of the agreement, Lonestar shareholders will receive 0.51 shares of Penn Virginia common stock for each share of Lonestar common stock they own.



Halper Sadeh encourages Lonestar shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Lonestar and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Lonestar shareholders; (2) determine whether Penn Virginia is underpaying for Lonestar; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Lonestar shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Lonestar shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

