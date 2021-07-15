Penn Virginia Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Merger of Penn Virginia Corporation is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – PVAC

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Penn Virginia Corporation ( PVAC) and Lonestar Resources US Inc. is fair to Penn Virginia shareholders. Lonestar shareholders are expected to receive Penn Virginia common stock in connection with the merger.



Halper Sadeh encourages Penn Virginia shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether Penn Virginia and its board violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for Penn Virginia shareholders; and (2) disclose all material information necessary for Penn Virginia shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of Penn Virginia shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

