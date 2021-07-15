Logo
QRS Music Technologies, Inc. Announces Shareholder Update

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

The company filed its application with the OTC Markets to become a Pink Sheets reporting company.

SENECA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / QRS Music Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:QRSM), a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of audio, digital and multimedia products, music content, piano technologies, Story & Clark pianos, and other digital audio accessories, is pleased to release the following Shareholder Update.

The company filed its application with the OTC Markets to become a Pink Sheets reporting company. The Company is working with its PCAOB auditing firm to prepare the appropriate annual financial statements for reporting in September. This initiative to upgrade to the next level, OTCBB, positions the Company and its business focus closer to achieving its ultimate trading and growth goals.

QRS Music Technologies, Inc. (OTCB:QRSM) is a leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of digital music technologies, pianos and piano accessories. Brands include PNOmation®, PNOscan®, PNOtouch, Sync-Along, QRS-Connect, and Story & Clark Pianos. QRS also manufactures and distributes other unique musical instrument digital interface (MIDI) technologies and novelties. QRS offers market-focused solutions for artists, composers, teachers, home, hospitality and education. QRS continues to innovate with patented and patent-pending music content and music content delivery technologies. QRS, since its founding in 1900, keeps alive a slice of Americana - player piano music roll production and creation. QRS is the creator of Pianomation®, now PNOmation, the first MIDI system to combine analog and digital technology to turn any piano into a reproducing player piano.

QRS Music was founded in 1900 and is based in Seneca, Pennsylvania. Additional information about QRS is available at www.qrsmusic.com, 1-800-247-6557 and text at 814-676-6683.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this news release that relate to future plans, events or performances are forward-looking statements. Any statements containing words, such as 'believes,' 'should,' 'anticipates,' 'plans' or 'expects,' as well as other statements, are forward-looking and those statements involve risks and uncertainties outside of the control of QRS and are based on current expectations. Consequently, actual results could differ materially from the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:
Parker Welch
814-493-6538
[email protected]

SOURCE: QRS Music Technologies, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655564/QRS-Music-Technologies-Inc-Announces-Shareholder-Update

img.ashx?id=655564

