EYEFI Appoints Gale Capital for Investor Relations Activities

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / EYEFI Group Technologies Inc. (CSE:EGTI)(OTC PINK:EGTTF) ("the "Company") has retained Gale Capital Corporation to provide investor relations ("IR") services on behalf of the Company pursuant to an arms length, 12-month IR agreement dated July 15, 2021 which can be terminated on 30 days notice by either party (the "Agreement").

Gale is engaged to assist with investor relations activities, including communicating and marketing to potential investors, brokers, shareholders and media contacts.

Founded by principal Mark van der Horst in 1993, Gale Capital Corporation is an established capital markets advisory firm that specializes in corporate consulting and investor relations activities. Mr. van der Horst and Gale Capital Corp. are both shareholders of the Company, with combined shareholdings of about 2% of the Issuer's issued Share Capital and 120,000 Warrants, having invested in the last placement in March 2021.

Under the terms signed, Gale has been granted 100,000 incentive stock options to acquire common shares of the Company ("Shares") with an exercise price of $0.71 per share. In the event of early termination of the Agreement, the number of options would reduce accordingly. The options vest over the 12-month term of the Agreement with no more than 25% of the options vesting in any three-month period and expire on termination of the Agreement. The Shares issued upon exercise of the options will have a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issue of the Shares.

Mark can be reached at [email protected], Office: 604 200-1480, Cell 604 760-7604.

About EYEfi in Detail:

EYEfi is connecting the world's people and devices with the world around them, in real-time and in ways not previously possible.

EYEfi is a software and electronics engineering company that has developed, patented and commercialized an innovative spatial technology; spatial, predictive, approximation and radial convolution (SPARC) and an associated product suite, that turns sensors, cameras and smartphones (fixed, mobile, airborne, portable or handheld) into geo-target co-ordinate acquisition devices.

EYEfi has also developed IIoT sensor hardware and associated cloud software, as a second pillar within its product offering. EYEfi Cloud is a next generation cloud platform that provides a secure and centralized environment where customers can manage their EYEfi product deployments and applications.

On behalf of the board of directors of

EYEFI GROUP TECHNOLOGIES INC.

"Simon Langdon"

Simon Langdon, CEO

For more information contact:

Simon Langdon

Chief Executive Officer

EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.

Mark van der Horst

Investor Relations

EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.

Telephone: +1 (604) 760 7604

Email: [email protected]

THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE HAS NOT REVIEWED AND DOES NOT ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE. NO SECURITIES COMMISSION OR OTHER REGULATORY AUTHORITY HAS APPROVED OR DISAPPROVED THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information.

The forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, opinions and analyses of management made in light of its experience and perception of historical trends in the delivery of services through its Cloud, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors management of the Company believes are appropriate, relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made. All of these assumptions, estimates and opinions will necessarily be subject to change due to future events and other circumstances outside the control of the Company, including the effect of the Covid 19 virus. The Company has based the forward looking information on various material assumptions, including: despite the threat of the Covid 19 virus, the Company will sustain or increase profitability although on a slower projection then previously planned, and will be able to fund its operations with existing capital and projected revenue from its current agreements with its Channel Partners; the Company will be able to attract and retain key personnel in future if required; the general business, economic, financial market, regulatory and political conditions in which the Company operates will remain positive as its services can be provided in the Company's Cloud although deliver of its hardware may be affect by supply chain disruptions; that the general regulatory environment will not change in a manner adverse to the business of the Company; the tax treatment of the Company and its subsidiary will remain constant and the Company will not become subject to any material legal proceedings; the economy generally; competition, and anticipated and unanticipated costs

SOURCE: EYEfi Group Technologies Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/655621/EYEFI-Appoints-Gale-Capital-for-Investor-Relations-Activities



