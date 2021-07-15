Five9 Named a Leader in the 2021 Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Contact Centers

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Five9 Named a Leader in the 2021 Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Contact Centers

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2021 Aragon Research Globe for Intelligent Contact Centers. This recognition marks the fourth consecutive year Five9 has achieved a leadership position in the report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005790/en/

ICC_Globe_Graphic.jpg

2021 Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Contact Centers. (Graphic: Aragon Research)

The Aragon Research Globe for Intelligent Contact Centers (ICCs) evaluated 15 contact center providers based on three dimensions: strategy, performance, and reach. The report notes that providers positioned as Leaders have comprehensive strategies that align with industry direction and market demand, and effectively perform against those strategies. Aragon Research analysts positioned Five9 higher than any other vendor on the Strategy scale, listing as strengths its cloud offering, inbound and outbound focus, and omnichannel features, among others.

“We are in the midst of a profound shift in the intelligent contact center market, where conversational AI is becoming a must-have capability,” said Jim Lundy, founder and CEO of Aragon Research. “Five9 has made AI and automation part of its core product strategy, and with a strong focus on innovation and international expansion, the company is well-positioned for continued growth and market leadership.”

Five9 saw exceptional double-digit growth over the last 12 months as it expanded its global footprint and pushed further into conversational AI with the acquisition+of+intelligent+virtual+agent+provider+%28IVA%29+Inference+Solutions and into the automation space with the acquisition of Whendu. Five9 now offers native conversational AI capabilities and can provide IVAs to enterprises that have third-party contact center platforms - whether on premise or in the cloud. Five9 also provides its own workforce engagement management (WEM) offering based on the acquisition+of+Virtual+Observer in early 2020. While it continues to partner with other WEM providers, enterprises can now get a complete ICC solution with the Five9 platform.

In addition to the integration with Salesforce, Five9 offers CRM integrations with Microsoft, Oracle, Zendesk, Kustomer and ServiceNow. It also offers UC integrations with providers such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Mitel, and Nextiva. The company’s white glove implementation service continues to help it win new and retain existing customers, and its large ecosystem of partners continues to grow.

“We believe that being identified as a Leader for the fourth straight year is a reflection of our customer-first focus and commitment to innovation,” said Callan Schebella, EVP of Product Management at Five9. “We are honored to be identified as a Leader by Aragon Research once again, as we continue to advance the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center to help enterprises reimagine their customer experience and realize results.”

To read a reprint of selected content from the 2021 Aragon Research Globe™ for Intelligent Contact Centers, click+here.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us %40Five9, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog, That%26rsquo%3Bs+Genius+Podcast.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210715005790r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005790/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment