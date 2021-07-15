NuRAN Signs MOU with Telinno-Consulting in Mali and Sierra Tel in Sierra Leone, West Africa

Minimum of 150 sites with Telino-Consulting in Mali, West Africa

Minimum of 125 sites with Sierra Tel in Sierra Leone, West Africa

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN Wireless") ( CSE:NUR) ( OTC:NRRWF) ( FSE:1RN), a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions, announces it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Telinno-Consulting Limited ("Telinno") for the deployment of rural sites under the network-as-a-service model ("NAAS") in Mali, West Africa and with Sierra Leone Telecommunication Company Limited ("Sierra Tel") in Sierra Leone, West Africa for the deployment of sites through the build, own, operate, and transfer ("BOOT") revenue share model.

"We are thrilled to be working with Telinno-Consulting and jointly developing connectivity solutions throughout Mali as well as with Sierra Tel for the deployment of rural sites throughout Sierra Leone, West Africa. Geo-marketing specialists have already begun scouting the country and pinpointing specific areas which require and necessitate mobile connectivity. NuRAN's overall stated goal is to deploy a minimum 10,000 sites within 5 years. Arrangements like these, where we partner up with companies such as Telinno and Sierra Tel, will help us to fast-track our mission of bridging the digital divide within the targeted timelines." stated Denis Lambert, VP Sales and Business Development.

Telinno MOU, Mali, West Africa

Pursuant to the terms of the Telinno MOU, the parties intend to install a minimum of 150 rural networking sites in Mali, West Africa within the next 18 months, subject to the conclusion of a definitive agreement with a ten-year term within four months of the signature of the MOU. The agreement is intended to provide mobile connectivity solutions through the NuRAN NAAS model in partnership with Mobile Network Operators ("MNO") in Mali.

Telinno Consulting Limited is the leading Telecoms Service Provider in West Africa, specializing in design, roll out, management and performance improvement of the cellular network to ensure the cellular operator offers best in class service to its customers while maximizing return on its network infrastructure investment. Telinno's team of experienced engineers has successfully delivered its full range of services to a wide range of cellular operators around the world

The NuRAN NAAS model facilitates network expansion for mobile operators by managing and controlling the build, operation, and maintenance of cellular sites along with associated capital expenditures. The sites are then monetized by providing connectivity on a paid for service basis. Leveraging its carrier-grade mobile network infrastructure solutions as well as its extensive expertise in the building of cost-effective cellular infrastructure, NuRAN is able to setup network operations from the ground up with an exceptional return on investment. While deployments under the NAAS model require the Company to make upfront investments, they generate significant value whereby NuRAN benefits from long-term recurring revenues with compelling returns. The Company intends to fund such deployments mostly through asset-based project financing or similar debt-oriented facilities. Such financing options and sources are being investigated with a view of carrying out deployments in the most efficient manner.

NuRAN- Sierra Tel MOU, Sierra Leone, West Africa

NuRAN is also pleased to announce that it has signed an MOU with Sierra Tel, a company wholly owned by the Government of Sierra Leone and Tavor Telecom Ltd. ("Tavor"), a private corporation. Under the terms of the MOU, the parties intend to deploy a minimum of 125 rural networking sites, in Sierra Leone, West Africa, within the next 18 months subject to entry into a definitive agreement on or before August 15, 2021. NuRAN will design, engineer, deploy and commission a 2G and 3G network to cover the rural and remote areas of Siera Leone and be responsible for all capital expenditure relating to the network development. NuRAN has already identified 88 locations throughout the country with certain of those locations having the potential for multiple sites based on population densities. The revenue model will be based on the build, own, operate and transfer ("BOOT") revenue share model with site transfers occurring at the 6th year anniversary of the 'go live date'.

Sierra Tel is Sierra Leone's only provider of land and mobile communications. The company's primary objective is to provide telecommunication services throughout rural and remote areas of the country. Tavor is a private corporation selected by Sierra Tel to manage and supervise new networks and will be in charge of managing and executing on a marketing strategy to engage new subscribers, billing services and customer service.

About NuRAN Wireless

NuRAN Wireless is a leading supplier of mobile and broadband wireless infrastructure solutions. Its innovative radio access network (RAN), core network, and backhaul products dramatically drop the total cost of ownership, thereby creating new opportunities for established, as well as emerging mobile network operators. Indoor coverage, isolated rural communities, offshore platforms and ships, NuRAN Wireless is set to bridge the digital divide.

