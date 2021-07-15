Logo
Spark Power strengthens its Senior Leadership Team with addition of Tom Duncan as Executive Vice President, Technical Services - Canada and Richard Perri as Senior Vice President, Finance

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), parent company of Spark Power Corp. ("Spark Power" or the "Company"), is pleased to welcome two new members to its Senior Leadership Team - Tom Duncan, Executive Vice President, Technical Services - Canada and Richard Perri, Senior Vice President, Finance.

Tom Duncan joins Spark from Wajax where he served as Vice President, Central Region. Prior to this role, he worked as General Manager at both Superior Propane and Reliance Home Comfort. An industry and thought leader for over 25 years, his extensive background in driving growth, customer experience, and safety will allow him to help the Company extend its leadership within the technical services sector, including its field services and sales team.

"We are thrilled to have Tom join our team," said Richard Jackson, President & CEO of Spark Power. "His years of experience within the industrial and energy services industries will provide the leadership and guidance needed to help Spark grow and put our field operations first," said Jackson. "By focusing on our Canadian branches and technical services, Tom will work parallel to Cody Zaitsoff, who will now focus on expanding our U.S. operations as Spark's Executive Vice President, Technical Services - U.S. Together, Tom and Cody will ensure that Spark continues to provide high-quality field operations across North America," said Jackson.

"Entering my role as President & CEO, my goal was to prepare our leadership team for the next level of organizational maturity," added Jackson. "Given intentional changes within Spark to flatten our management structure earlier this year, and with some recent expected departures from the business, I believe the opportunity and timing to strengthen our team as we emerge from the pandemic has been perfect," he said.

Richard Perri comes to Spark from ADP Canada where he served as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to this position, he worked as the Senior Vice President and CFO at Ricoh Canada and Vice President of Finance at Pitney Bowes Canada. Perri holds 19 years of experience as a senior financial leader and has extensive experience in strategy development, M&A, finance, operations, and IT. In his new role, Perri will oversee the day-to-day operations of the finance team, including financial planning and analysis, treasury management, and financial reporting activities. He will also provide quarterly finance reporting and analysis to the CEO, CFO, and Board of Directors, working closely with the Audit Committee.

"I am extremely excited to have Richard join us at this important time in our evolution," said Dan Ardila, Executive Vice President and CFO at Spark. "He will be an important and valuable asset to our organization at all levels. Richard's past experience and abilities to manage diverse business units across large companies will bring valuable leadership skills to our finance team and support key finance initiatives," said Ardila.

###

About Spark Power

Spark Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX: SPG), is a leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical contracting, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power™. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com.

Investor and Regulatory Inquiries
Dan Ardila, Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]
+1 (905) 829-3336 x127

Media Inquiries
Kim Samlall, Director, Marketing Communications
[email protected]
+1 (905) 829-3336 x185

SPGlogo.png

SOURCE: Spark Power Group Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655667/Spark-Power-strengthens-its-Senior-Leadership-Team-with-addition-of-Tom-Duncan-as-Executive-Vice-President-Technical-Services--Canada-and-Richard-Perri-as-Senior-Vice-President-Finance

img.ashx?id=655667

