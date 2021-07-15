Jupiter Wellness Announces Appointment of Dr. Andy Goren to Scientific Advisory Board

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW), today announced that Dr Andy Goren has been appointed to its Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Andy Goren has more than twenty years of experience in clinical research, development, and commercialization of breakthrough therapeutics and diagnostics. Among his list of many firsts in dermatology, Dr. Goren was the first to develop a clinical genetic test for predicting androgenetic alopecia, the first to discover epigenetic markers predicting anti-androgen therapy response in female androgenetic alopecia, the first to develop a clinical acne vulgaris antibiotic response test based on P. Acnes bacterial genomics, and the first to develop a rapid-test for predicting Minoxidil response in Androgenetic Alopecia.

Dr. Goren is actively involved in the development, commercialization, and listing of several drugs and medical devices including new therapies for female pattern hair loss, chemotherapy-induced alopecia, excessive hair shedding, female sexual dysfunction, and COVID-19. His latest research involves the use of anti-androgen therapy for the treatment of COVID-19 that was performed in conjunction with the Brazilian Government.

Dr. Goren is the President and Chief Medical Officer of Applied Biology, Irvine, CA. He is External Medical Advisor and a Co-Researcher, Trichology Unit, Ramon y Cajal Hospital, Madrid, Spain, a Visiting Professor of Dermatology, Department of Dermatology and Venereology, Clinical Hospital Center Sestre Milosrdnice, Zagreb, Croatia, a Medical Doctor at the Skin & Cosmetic Research Dept., Shanghai Skin Disease Hospital, Shanghai, China, and a Visiting Medical Doctor, Department of Dermatology and Venereology, L.T.M. Medical College Sion, Mumbai, India. Clinical Research Director at Samel Hospital, Manaus, Brazil. Dr. Goren has published dozens of peer-reviewed original medical research papers. He is an honorary as well as an ordinary member of several dermatology societies worldwide as well as a regular lecturer at dermatology congresses around the world.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Goren to our Scientific Advisory Board" stated Dr. Glynn Wilson, Chief Scientific Officer of Jupiter Wellness. "We have already established an important collaboration with him and his colleagues for our clinical programs in eczema, burns, and actinic keratosis. Andy's expertise in dermatology and widespread access to clinics worldwide will help progress the development of our skin products and provide us access to patients through his many affiliations with large dermatological hospitals around the world. More importantly, he has a unique understanding of the translation of scientific data into commercial products".

About Jupiter Wellness

Jupiter Wellness, Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) is a leading developer of skincare therapeutics and treatments. The Company's product pipeline of enhanced skincare therapeutics focuses on the endocannabinoid system to address indications including eczema, burns, herpes cold sores, and skin cancer. Jupiter generates revenue from a growing line of proprietary over-the-counter skincare products including CaniSun™ sunscreen and other wellness brands sold through www.cbdcaring.com.

For additional information, please visit www.jupiterwellness.com. The Company's public filings can be found at www.Sec.gov.

