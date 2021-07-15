Galaxy Next Generation to Highlight its G2 Visual Alerts at ISC West Tradeshow

July 19-21 in Las Vegas, Nevada

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, today announced its participation as an exhibitor at ISC West 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are excited to be exhibiting at the upcoming ISC West tradeshow. The focus of the show is security products and we will be showcasing the new ‘award winning' G2 visual alerts in the emerging technologies arena."

Taking place July 19-21, 2021 at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas, the International Security Conference & Exposition - also known as ISC West - looks forward to welcoming the security & public safety industry back to accelerate market recovery and re-define the roadmap ahead. With ISC West, you will have the opportunity to network and connect with thousands of security & public safety professionals, learn from the dynamic SIA [email protected] program, plus explore the latest technologies in Access Control & Visitor Management, Video Surveillance, Alarms & Monitoring, Emergency Response and Public Safety, while discovering emerging solutions in IT/IoT Security, Smart Home Solutions, Drones & Robotics, and more! The combination of products, networking opportunities, special events, award ceremonies, and educational programming all in one place truly makes ISC West the industry's most comprehensive & converged event in the U.S.

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB:GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

