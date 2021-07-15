Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name Protiviti to the 2021 'Best Workplaces in New York' List

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name Protiviti to the 2021 'Best Workplaces in New York' List

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Consulting firm maintains high employee morale despite pandemic

PR Newswire

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 15, 2021

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global consulting firm Protiviti has been named one of the Fortune 2021 Best Workplaces in New York™. To determine the list, Great Place to Work® analyzed confidential survey feedback from more than 78,000 employees in the New York tri-state area. Protiviti, who also made the list in 2020, is one of 60 large companies to be recognized this year.

Protiviti_Logo.jpg

Employees responded to over 60 survey questions describing the extent to which their organization creates a Great Place to Work For All™. Eighty-five percent of the evaluation was based on what employees said about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential as part of their organization, no matter who they are or what they do. The survey also assessed their daily experiences of innovation, the company's values and the effectiveness of their leaders.

"We've worked hard to keep employee morale high during the unique challenges of the last year, so this recognition is gratifying," said Kimberly Dickerson, a Protiviti managing director and market lead for its New York office. "We've offered a range of additional programs and benefits to support our people during the pandemic, and we've utilized technology to make sure they stay connected and informed while working remotely. Our New York employees have participated in virtual wellbeing activities, such as meditation and yoga sessions, and online social events, including movie nights, book clubs, game shows and wine tastings. They've also been able to express their thoughts and concerns during our global Courageous Conversations events, which promote a safe environment for open dialogue on racial injustice and similar topics."

Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is. "Earning a spot on the Best Workplaces in New York list is an especially significant award this year, as the pace and shape of work has changed dramatically," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Leaders at these companies have showed exceptional care for their people. And this support resonates with all employee groups. It doesn't matter what pronoun they use, their experience level or their pay grade, all people have a great experience."

Since 2015, Protiviti has been named consistently to the annual Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, which is based on the Great Place to Work survey. The firm has also been recognized on multiple other Great Place to Work lists, including Best Workplaces for Diversity, Parents, Consulting and Professional Services, and regional lists in Texas, Chicago and the San Francisco Bay Area. Details of all Protiviti's awards can be found at https://www.protiviti.com/US-en/company-recognition.

About Protiviti
Protiviti (www.protiviti.com) is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and its independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through its network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

Named to the 2021 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, Protiviti has served more than 60 percent of Fortune 1000® and 35 percent of Fortune Global 500® companies. The firm also works with smaller, growing companies, including those looking to go public, as well as with government agencies. Protiviti is a wholly owned subsidiary of Robert Half (NYSE: RHI). Founded in 1948, Robert Half is a member of the S&P 500 index.

Protiviti is not licensed or registered as a public accounting firm and does not issue opinions on financial statements or offer attestation services.

Editor's note: Protiviti photo available upon request

favicon.png?sn=SF44985&sd=2021-07-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fortune-and-great-place-to-work-name-protiviti-to-the-2021-best-workplaces-in-new-york-list-301334909.html

SOURCE Protiviti

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF44985&Transmission_Id=202107151115PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF44985&DateId=20210715
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment