Vitana-X Begins Preparations to Enter the U.S. Market

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / VitanaX, Inc. (OTC PINK:VITX), a provider of comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health with a wellness network marketing program, is pleased to announce its commencement of preparations to enter the U.S. market. While it's been planned for a long time, the specific plans for the pre-launch in the U.S. are now starting.

The expected initial launch event in the U.S. is scheduled to take place in Florida in November 2021.

Alois Anichhofer, Chief Executive Officer of VitanaX Inc, commented, "We already know that the enthusiasm for our 100% natural products and our patents is strong. We are optimistic for a huge start in the U.S. market. While there is still some work to do before we can start final talks with the American leaders by September. We are targeting Beauty, Health and Wellness, Lifestyle and DNA-Analytics - and look forward to conquering the hearts in MLM."

Additionally. Vitana-X is working diligently to become OTC Pink current in the coming weeks. The delay had been caused by the Company's previous accounting firm of its Swiss subsidiary and the outbreak of a covid case at the firm which blocked access in transferring the financial data to a new local accounting firm. This has been solved and the Company's U.S accounting firm is in the final stage so that Vitana-X can become OTC Pink current.

About Vitana-X

Vitana-X, Inc.'s (OTC:VITX) Vitana-X, an international wellness company specializing in the development and manufacture of health-promoting products based on DNA analysis. As a pioneer in this industry and a worldwide network of highly qualified experts, it offers its customers extensive opportunities to lead a healthier life. Vitana-X offers comprehensive programs for greater well-being, fitness and health by helping you achieve the desired results and offering exercises that fit your body type. Vitana-X wants to support people in their healthy development and be their reliable partner for their full potential. Vitana-X comes from two worlds and wants to unite them in the future - science and the challenges of daily life, so that its customers can continue to care for other areas of life without sacrificing a healthy life.

For additional information on Vitana-X, please visit: https://vitanax.net/en/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise.

Contact Information:

[email protected]
www.vitanax.net
305-714-9397

SOURCE: Vitana-X, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655675/Vitana-X-Begins-Preparations-to-Enter-the-US-Market

