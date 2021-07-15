Marketing Worldwide Corporation Announces the Submission and Approval of a Provisional Patent for a Crowd-Sourced Geolocated Emergency Broadcast App

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, (OTC PINK:MWWC), 'the company', announces the approval of a provisional patent for a customizable emergency broadcast application.

Marketing Worldwide Corporation is proud to announce the first of many exciting technologies that will be adopted into the operational portfolio in the coming months. Starting with a provisional patent, the company will be bringing to market a crowd sourced geolocated emergency alert smart phone system providing practical safety and emergency notifications within a specific physical area, alert group, corporation or community.

Appropriately given the working title BeSafer, this application has the base functionality of connecting users together in a particular area for the sole purpose of fast communication in the event of a hyper localized emergency.

"Imagine you're in a theme park and your child walks away from you" comments Marketing Worldwide CEO, Jason Schlenk, "You will be able to open the customizable emergency broadcast app and send out an alert immediately with a photo, description, and your current pinned location. Depending on the requirements and settings of the app, this can inform a security team that will then put out a broadcast alert to get people to look out for your child, or it would be pushed immediately to all the users within the defined parameters. Gone are the days of a ‘speaker system' calling out the description of a lost child over the naturally loud noises of families attending the theme park.'

Additional examples of where this application would give a sense of safety and security would be remote hiking or back-country skiing, medical emergencies in an underground parking lot, an alert system for late night university campuses, a school emergency requiring immediate messaging to all the staff and students, cities or communities needing a direct line to their residents, or government and corporate building alerts relating to possible threats. "The localization safety feature of this application can save lives. We will be balancing user privacy preferences and emergency safety functions as we approach the end of the market research portion." says Jason Schlenk.

To encourage the adoption of this technology by the client and the end-user, Marketing Worldwide will be exploring hyper customization for large clients, multi-locational corporate buildings, town events and more. The company will be able to offer further functionality to a specific application that would bring a multi-functional need and an intrinsic pull to download the app. "During our early market research we have found that people who need the ‘emergency' features of this application might not consider downloading the app until it's too late. To address this data point, we needed to consider the option of additional local specific engagement features" says the company's marketing director.

Examples of this additional functionality would be a campus map; a buy and sell board developed for a university; an outlet mall search functionality with a live ‘you are here' feature; a music festival where the user can communicate with their audience all at once; a concert or sporting event where you can purchase 50/50 tickets and get alerted with any delays; or get a coupon for a specific product or service within a time frame. There are virtually no limitations to what can be added to the application for enterprise clients.

Furthermore, BeSafer will be offering a standardized version for smaller function groups. Armed with several customizable options the user can download the app directly from Google Play, or the App Store and begin tailoring the app to their requirements. This would be perfect for a wedding, corporate event, public gathering, charity events and more. These consumer focused versions will be available at the click of a button, and can connect to other users who opt in utilizing a QR code or a private activation link emailed directly to the desired parties.

The revenue model is quite unique as well to this space. The direct to consumer model will offer a limited functionality free version available for download that will generate recurring advertising revenue. There will be access to a full-version monthly subscription App with added functionality that would allow users and businesses to take advantage of pre-engineered customizable features. The enterprise level brings in a whole new stream of revenue potential; though, the pricing model will be determined in full at the conclusion of the market research portion, the company expects to generate revenue through white labelled branding, custom code functionality (i.e. an interactive mall map with the ‘you are here' function), customized message boards and message walls, schedule of events with user opted push notifications and more.

The company explains that the BeSafer core usage is safety first. "The application has a multitude of customization features, yet the core focus of these features is to encourage the user to download the app. In early research we found that without a ‘triggering event' the user wouldn't think to download. By adding location specific triggers (such as a festival map) this will encourage the users to have the application downloaded and ready. You never know when an emergency is going to happen." stated the company's director of marketing.

Marketing Worldwide is utilizing the provisional patent (application number. 63221960) time to begin market research almost immediately. "We need to really get into the minds of our users with this app. Up until now, we've had to be tight-lipped about the full functionality of the application which limited what we were able to ask our prospective clients. This made it difficult for us to determine where they would find value in the use of BeSafer. Through this research and focus groups, we will be fine tuning BeSafer's presentation model, by creating marketing plans for the direct-to-consumer version and packages for the large enterprise clients." CEO Jason Schlenk states.

