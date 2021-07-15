Service Corporation International Announces Schedule For Its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) announced it expects to issue a press release with financial results for the second quarter 2021 on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. A conference call will be hosted by SCI Management on Thursday, July 29, 2021. Details of the conference call are as follows:



What: Service Corporation International Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call







When: Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time







How: Dial-In Numbers – (888) 317-6003 or International callers at (412) 317-6061 / Code – 7309585 or listen live via the internet through our website at www.sci-corp.com in the Investors section under "Webcasts and Events"







Replay: (877) 344-7529, International callers at (412) 317-0088, Code – 10158218 available through August 5, 2021, and the webcast for at least 90 days through our website at www.sci-corp.com in the Investors section under "Webcasts and Events"







Contact: Sandy Bobo at (713) 525-5395

About Service Corporation International

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI), headquartered in Houston, Texas, is North America's leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services, as well as final-arrangement planning in advance. We offer families exceptional service in planning life celebrations and personalized remembrances. Our Dignity Memorial® brand serves approximately 500,000 families each year with professionalism, compassion, and attention to detail. At June 30, 2021, we owned and operated 1,458 funeral service locations and 485 cemeteries (of which 297 are combination locations) in 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. For more information about Service Corporation International, please visit our website at www.sci-corp.com. For more information about Dignity Memorial®, please visit www.dignitymemorial.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/service-corporation-international-announces-schedule-for-its-second-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301334964.html

SOURCE Service Corporation International