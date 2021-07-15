Logo
Five New Home Communities Opening Soon in Metro Atlanta

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Top 10 national builder Century Communities debuting new homes in locations like Canton and Fairburn

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, July 15, 2021

ATLANTA, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc., a top 10 national homebuilder, is excited to announce new home releases at five communities across the Atlanta metro area—all slated to open by fall 2021. Collectively, the communities will feature a variety of inspired ranch and two-story single-family floor plans, starting from the mid $300s. All new homes will showcase stunning and stylish open-concept layouts with exceptional included features, such as the builder's Century Home Connect® smart home package.

Century_Communities_PURPLE_Logo.jpg

Locations and communities for all new releases:

  • Fairburn: Southwind
  • Dallas: Summit Pointe
  • Canton: Carmichael Farms
  • Sugar Hill: Level Creek, Sardis Falls

Explore all Metro Atlanta communities at www.CenturyCommunities.com/ATLFall2021.

"As one of the Atlanta area's most established builders, homebuyers know that they can trust Century Communities with their dream home purchase," said Monica Phillips, Atlanta VP of Sales and Marketing. "So it's exciting for us to announce these new home releases in sought-after locations throughout the metro, providing buyers with more to choose from and making it easier to find their best fit."

HIGHLIGHTS OF NEW HOME RELEASES

Southwind in Fairburn
Coming soon from the mid $300s!

  • Single-family homes
  • Quick access to I-85 and Highway 92
  • Near attractions like McClure Lake and Wolf Creek Golf Course and Amphitheater
  • Community amenities include a clubhouse, pool, tennis court and basketball court

Summit Pointe in Dallas
Coming soon from the mid $300s!

  • Single-family homes
  • Easy access to Dallas Highway and I-75
  • Close to Burnt Hickory Park, shopping at Paulding Place, and The Avenue West Cobb

Carmichael Farms in Canton
Coming soon from the $500s!

  • Single-family homes
  • Close to shops, entertainment and dining in Canton's historic downtown district
  • Parks, the Etowah River and golfing provide access to abundant outdoor recreation
  • Community amenities include a junior Olympic pool, event lawn, playground and tennis courts

Level Creek in Sugar Hill
Coming soon from the $500s!

  • Single-family homes
  • Near attractions like downtown Sugar Hill, Lake Lanier, Mall of Georgia and the Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
  • Part of Gwinnett County Public Schools
  • Community amenities include a pool and cabana

Sardis Falls in Sugar Hill
Coming soon from the high $400s!

  • Single-family homes
  • Close to Lake Lanier, Mall of Georgia, the Gwinnett Strippers' Coolray Field and abundant shopping and dining
  • Part of Gwinnett County Public Schools
  • Community amenities include a junior Olympic pool, clubhouse and playground

For more information and to join a community VIP list, call 678.775.1640.

About Century Communities
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding—including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

Level_Creek_Century_Communities.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA45015&sd=2021-07-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/five-new-home-communities-opening-soon-in-metro-atlanta-301334963.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA45015&Transmission_Id=202107151158PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA45015&DateId=20210715
