T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund Buys Huntington Bancshares Inc, Cigna Corp, Citrix Systems Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Caterpillar Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Huntington Bancshares Inc, Cigna Corp, Citrix Systems Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Cardinal Health Inc, sells Cisco Systems Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Applied Materials Inc, Morgan Stanley during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund . As of 2021Q2, T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund owns 117 stocks with a total value of $18.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/t+rowe+price+equity+income+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund
  1. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 15,870,000 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
  2. General Electric Co (GE) - 41,035,000 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio.
  3. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 2,345,000 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
  4. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 3,330,000 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
  5. Southern Co (SO) - 7,200,000 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 10,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $234.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 420,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $415.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $57.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,060,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $73.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 710,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 97.18%. The purchase prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87. The stock is now traded at around $114.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc by 33.88%. The purchase prices were between $29.43 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $32.61. The stock is now traded at around $29.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 61.62%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 203.57%. The purchase prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59. The stock is now traded at around $63.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 91.78%. The purchase prices were between $44.06 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $43.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 43.21%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,160,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $69.52 and $85.17, with an estimated average price of $75.87.

Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94.

Sold Out: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4.

Sold Out: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35.

Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63.

Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36.

Reduced: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 43.75%. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 3,330,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 52.96%. The sale prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 1,350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 60.91%. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $212.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 215,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 22.2%. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $134.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 1,735,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Morgan Stanley (MS)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 20.71%. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $93.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 3,120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: NiSource Inc (NI)

T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in NiSource Inc by 21.54%. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 9,360,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.



