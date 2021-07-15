T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund Buys Huntington Bancshares Inc, Cigna Corp, Citrix Systems Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Caterpillar Inc

- New Purchases: HBAN, CI, UNH, CAH, D, CNC, SIE, MMM, CONE, AIR, OGN,
- Added Positions: CTXS, EQH, TJX, KMB, HIG, BDX, TTE, CVS, MRK, CFG, ANTM, LVS, ZBH, AZN, SRE, LUV, WELL, MO, GS, AKZA, BK, FLS, BIIB, T, SNY, WMT,
- Reduced Positions: CSCO, DD, CAT, AMAT, MS, NI, PNC, STT, NWSA, PM, TRGP, WY, CB, JPM, HAL, HES, RJF, SNA, EIX, SO, MET, ALK, EQR, AEE, BG, CF, CVX, KSS, FITB, RYN, TRP, BA, DIS, IP, JNJ, MSFT, VZ, MAT, GM, BEN, COP, XOM, TSN, PPG, MMC, GILD, NXPI,
- Sold Out: SLG, EMR, JCI, WLTW, ENB, GSK, MGA,
- Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 15,870,000 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- General Electric Co (GE) - 41,035,000 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio.
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 2,345,000 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.43%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 3,330,000 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
- Southern Co (SO) - 7,200,000 shares, 2.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.285000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 10,250,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cigna Corp (CI)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Cigna Corp. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $234.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 420,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $415.275000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $57.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 1,060,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 800,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Centene Corp (CNC)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund initiated holding in Centene Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $74.31, with an estimated average price of $68.44. The stock is now traded at around $73.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 710,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Citrix Systems Inc by 97.18%. The purchase prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87. The stock is now traded at around $114.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Equitable Holdings Inc (EQH)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Equitable Holdings Inc by 33.88%. The purchase prices were between $29.43 and $35.11, with an estimated average price of $32.61. The stock is now traded at around $29.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 61.62%. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,600,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (HIG)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc by 203.57%. The purchase prices were between $60.85 and $69.5, with an estimated average price of $65.59. The stock is now traded at around $63.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 850,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in TotalEnergies SE by 91.78%. The purchase prices were between $44.06 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $43.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 1,400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 43.21%. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.595000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,160,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $69.52 and $85.17, with an estimated average price of $75.87.Sold Out: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94.Sold Out: Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Johnson Controls International PLC. The sale prices were between $59.67 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.4.Sold Out: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The sale prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35.Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63.Sold Out: GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund sold out a holding in GlaxoSmithKline PLC. The sale prices were between $35.69 and $40.66, with an estimated average price of $38.36.Reduced: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 43.75%. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $55.03, with an estimated average price of $52.58. The stock is now traded at around $53.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 3,330,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: DuPont de Nemours Inc (DD)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc by 52.96%. The sale prices were between $75.13 and $85.57, with an estimated average price of $80.01. The stock is now traded at around $79.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.65%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 1,350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 60.91%. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $212.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 215,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Applied Materials Inc by 22.2%. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34. The stock is now traded at around $134.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 1,735,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Morgan Stanley (MS)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 20.71%. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59. The stock is now traded at around $93.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.35%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 3,120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: NiSource Inc (NI)
T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund reduced to a holding in NiSource Inc by 21.54%. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $26.47, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $25.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.34%. T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund still held 9,360,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
