OATLY INVESTOR ALERT: Kaplan Fox Investigates Potential Securities Fraud at Oatly Group AB

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP ( www.kaplanfox.com ) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Oatly Group AB (“Oatly” or the “Company”) ( OTLY).



On July 14, 2021, Spruce Point Capital Management published a report about Oatly alleging the Company is engaged in a variety of accounting improprieties, including overstatements of revenue, inventory and gross margins, and of misrepresenting its sustainability practices. For example, the Spruce Point Capital Management report warns as follows:

“We observe periods of large divergence in revenue and accounts receivable growth rates at Oatly. This is a classic sign of potential accounting shenanigans and is often cited as a top red flag to predict accounting scandals . . . .The large increase in revenue in 2020 relative to a slowdown in receivables could suggest a pull forward of revenue recognition.”

Also on July 14, 2021, according to a Bloomberg article, Oatly said in an emailed statement “[t]he company is aware that a short seller is making false and misleading claims regarding the company.” Following the news on July 14, 2021, Oatly’s shares fell by about 3%.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Oatly securities and would like to discuss our investigation

