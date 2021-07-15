Logo
Sharecare announces public company board of directors

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Digital health company's board represents diversified industry expertise across healthcare, technology, and media

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, July 15, 2021

ATLANTA, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHCR) ("Sharecare"), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced its public company board of directors. Sharecare co-founder and CEO Jeff Arnold will continue to serve as chairman of the board, which is comprised of nine industry leaders with deep experience across healthcare, technology, and media.

Sharecare_Logo.jpg

Arnold said, "We are excited to welcome our new board members to the Sharecare family and are grateful to have their collective expertise and diversity of perspectives as we realize our vision to unify the disparate elements of each person's well-being journey in one app to help them live their best life."

Sharecare's newly appointed board members are:

  • Jeff Allred, chair of Sharecare's Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee: Mr. Allred is a partner at the law firm of Nelson Mullins, where he serves as the firmwide chair of the corporate practice group. Previously, Mr. Allred was at Premiere Global Services, Inc., a publicly traded global communications technology and services company, where he served in various executive roles, including executive vice president—strategic development and finance, chief investment officer, and president and chief operating officer, and as a member of the company's board of directors.
  • Sandro Galea, MD, MPH, DrPH: A physician, epidemiologist, and author, Dr. Galea is dean and Robert A. Knox Professor at Boston University School of Public Health. He previously held academic and leadership positions at Columbia University, the University of Michigan, and the New York Academy of Medicine.
  • Veronica Mallett, MD, MMM: Dr. Mallett is the president and CEO of Meharry Medical College Ventures, a subsidiary of Meharry Medical College ("MMC") and the executive director for the MMC Center for Women's Health Research. For the prior three years, she served as the senior vice president of health affairs and dean at MMC School of Medicine, where she ran all clinical operations for the school, which is one of the nation's oldest and largest historically black academic health science centers dedicated to educating physicians, dentists, researchers, and health policy experts.
  • Rajeev Ronanki: Mr. Ronanki has served as the senior vice president and chief digital officer of Anthem, Inc. since June 2018, where he leads the execution of the Strategic Investor's Digital, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Exponential Technology and Innovation portfolios. His experience spans over 20 years of innovation-driven industry and social change across healthcare and technology.

In connection with the July 1 closing of the previously announced business combination between Sharecare, Inc. and Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. ("Falcon"), board members of private company Sharecare who joined the public company board include John Chadwick, chair of the Compensation and Human Capital Committee, and Ken Goulet, chair of the company's Audit Committee.

Alan Mnuchin, director and CEO of Falcon, and Jeff Sagansky, an independent director on Falcon's board of directors, also will serve on Sharecare's board of directors.

Sharecare commenced trading on Nasdaq on July 2, under the ticker symbol "SHCR."

About Sharecare
Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

favicon.png?sn=CL45006&sd=2021-07-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sharecare-announces-public-company-board-of-directors-301335004.html

SOURCE Sharecare

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL45006&Transmission_Id=202107151249PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL45006&DateId=20210715
