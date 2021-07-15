Logo
USANA Celebrates Continued Success at Best of State Awards

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Company claims four medals at 2021 Gala

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, July 15, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA continues to stake its claim at the forefront of the health and wellness industry with its recent wins from Utah's Best of State Awards. Through years of hard work and dedication, USANA remains focused to create the best nutritional products on the market.

BOS_Medal.jpg

Yesterday, USANA was honored at the Best of State Gala, where they took home four medals:

  • USANA's Celavive skincare system won its fourth consecutive Best of State award in the personal care products category
  • Rev3 Energywon best beverage for its thirteenth consecutive year
  • USANA CellSentials took home best dietary supplement for its fifth win in a row
  • USANA won in the employer category for the fifth time

To discover USANA's entire line of award-winning nutritional products, please visit USANA.com.

"Consistently receiving Best of State awards for the better part of a decade across many categories is truly outstanding," says Dan Macuga, USANA's chief marketing and communication officer. "Utah is home to some incredibly innovative companies, so it's an honor to be recognized as one of the best of these innovators. It's not always easy to stand out when the competition is so fierce, but the Best of State awards help us do just that."

The Best of State Awards were created in 2003 to recognize outstanding individuals, organizations, and businesses in Utah. Best of State candidates are evaluated by a panel of more than 100 judges based on three criteria: achievement in the field of endeavor; innovation or creativity in approaches, techniques, methods, or processes; and contribution to improving the quality of life in Utah.

Since 1992, USANA has won more than 750 local, national, and international awards.

About USANA
USANA (

NYSE:USNA, Financial) prides itself in providing consumers the highest quality nutritional products in the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare and Active Nutrition line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at http://whatsupUSANA.com/.

Media Contact: Ashley Collins
Executive Vice President of Marketing
(801) 954-7629
media(at)us.usana(dot)com

USANA_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA45120&sd=2021-07-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usana-celebrates-continued-success-at-best-of-state-awards-301334995.html

SOURCE USANA

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA45120&Transmission_Id=202107151252PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA45120&DateId=20210715
