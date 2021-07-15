T. Rowe Price Japan Fund Buys Eisai Co, Visional Inc, Sells SoftBank Group Corp, Kubota Corp

- New Purchases: 4523, 4194,
- Added Positions: 4176,
- Reduced Positions: 9984, 6326, 7269, 6465, 6861, 6954, 6367, 6503, 9432, 6005, 3880, 4478, 2146, 6098, 2175, 6197, 6406, 9434, 5802, 6981, 3769, 7205, 4921, 4519, 9435, 4613, 7701, 7974, 6028, 4502, 3287, 4151, 6965, 9983, 4443, 4661, 4751, 3994, 4483, 3046, 4051, 2484, 2412, 4008, 7287, 1949, 6929, 3141, 6146, 6273, 4612, 4385, 2206, 7532, 4480, 3249, 7342, 7956,
For the details of T. Rowe Price Japan Fund's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/t.+rowe+price+japan+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of T. Rowe Price Japan Fund
- Keyence Corp (6861) - 95,500 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.5%
- Hoshizaki Corp (6465) - 551,500 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.35%
- Suzuki Motor Corp (7269) - 1,081,600 shares, 4.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.38%
- SoftBank Group Corp (9984) - 593,100 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 38.51%
- Fanuc Corp (6954) - 165,800 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44%
T. Rowe Price Japan Fund initiated holding in Eisai Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $6808 and $12710, with an estimated average price of $8297.94. The stock is now traded at around $10690.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.18%. The holding were 226,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Visional Inc (4194)
T. Rowe Price Japan Fund initiated holding in Visional Inc. The purchase prices were between $5910 and $7000, with an estimated average price of $6408.57. The stock is now traded at around $6210.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 97,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: SoftBank Group Corp (9984)
T. Rowe Price Japan Fund reduced to a holding in SoftBank Group Corp by 38.51%. The sale prices were between $7559 and $10170, with an estimated average price of $8940.63. The stock is now traded at around $7626.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.64%. T. Rowe Price Japan Fund still held 593,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Kubota Corp (6326)
T. Rowe Price Japan Fund reduced to a holding in Kubota Corp by 39.97%. The sale prices were between $2231 and $2718.5, with an estimated average price of $2482.65. The stock is now traded at around $2292.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.25%. T. Rowe Price Japan Fund still held 982,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.
