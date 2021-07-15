WestEnd Advisors, LLC Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Caterpillar Inc

New Purchases: IEUR, IYG, CRM, PNC, WFC, A, AAL, AAP, ABBV, ABC, ABT, ACN, ADBE, ADI, ADP, ADSK, AFL, AIG, AIZ, AJG, AKAM, ALGN, ALL, ALXN, AMAT, AMD, AME, AMGN, AMP, ANSS, ANTM, AON, AOS, APA, APH, APTV, ATVI, AVGO, BA, BAX, BBY, BDX, BEN, BIIB, BK, BKR, BLK, BMY, BR, BRK.B, BSX, BWA, C, CAH, CARR, CB, CBOE, CCL, CDNS, CDW, CERN, CFG, CHTR, CI, CINF, CMA, CME, CMI, CNC, COF, COG, COP, CPRT, CSCO, CSX, CTLT, CTSH, CTXS, CVS, CZR, DAL, DE, DFS, DG, DGX, DHI, DHR, DIS, DISCA, DISCK, DISH, DLTR, DOV, DRI, DVN, DXC, DXCM, EA, EBAY, EMR, ENPH, EOG, ETN, ETSY, EW, EXPD, EXPE, F, FANG, FAST, FBHS, FDD, FDX, FIS, FISV, FITB, FLT, FOX, FOXA, FRC, FTNT, FTV, GD, GE, GILD, GL, GLW, GM, GOOG, GPC, GPN, GPS, GRMN, GS, HAL, HAS, HBAN, HBI, HCA, HES, HIG, HLT, HOLX, HPE, HPQ, HSIC, HUM, HWM, IBM, ICE, IDXX, ILMN, INCY, INFO, INTC, INTU, IPG, IQV, IR, ISRG, IT, ITW, IVZ, J, JCI, JNPR, KEY, KEYS, KLAC, KMI, KMX, L, LB, LDOS, LEG, LEN, LH, LHX, LKQ, LLY, LMT, LNC, LOW, LQDH, LRCX, LUMN, LUV, LVS, LYV, MAR, MAS, MCD, MCHP, MCK, MCO, MET, MGM, MMC, MMM, MPC, MRK, MRO, MS, MSCI, MSI, MTB, MU, MXIM, NCLH, NDAQ, NFLX, NKE, NLOK, NLSN, NOC, NOV, NOW, NSC, NTAP, NTRS, NVDA, NWL, NWS, NWSA, NXPI, OKE, OMC, ORCL, ORLY, OTIS, OXY, PAYX, PBCT, PCAR, PENN, PFE, PFG, PGR, PH, PHM, PKI, PNR, PRGO, PRU, PSX, PTC, PVH, PXD, QRVO, RCL, REGN, RF, RHI, RJF, RL, RMD, ROL, ROST, RSG, RTX, SBUX, SCHW, SIVB, SLB, SNPS, SPGI, STE, STT, SWK, SWKS, SYF, SYK, T, TEL, TER, TFC, TGT, TMO, TMUS, TPR, TRMB, TROW, TRV, TSCO, TSLA, TT, TTWO, TWTR, TXN, TXT, UA, UAA, UAL, UHS, UNM, UPS, USB, USHY, V, VFC, VIAC, VLO, VRSK, VRSN, VRTX, VTRS, VZ, WAB, WDC, WHR, WLTW, WM, WMB, WRB, WST, WU, WYNN, XLNX, XOM, XRAY, XYL, YUM, ZBH, ZION, ZTS,

IEUR, IYG, CRM, PNC, WFC, A, AAL, AAP, ABBV, ABC, ABT, ACN, ADBE, ADI, ADP, ADSK, AFL, AIG, AIZ, AJG, AKAM, ALGN, ALL, ALXN, AMAT, AMD, AME, AMGN, AMP, ANSS, ANTM, AON, AOS, APA, APH, APTV, ATVI, AVGO, BA, BAX, BBY, BDX, BEN, BIIB, BK, BKR, BLK, BMY, BR, BRK.B, BSX, BWA, C, CAH, CARR, CB, CBOE, CCL, CDNS, CDW, CERN, CFG, CHTR, CI, CINF, CMA, CME, CMI, CNC, COF, COG, COP, CPRT, CSCO, CSX, CTLT, CTSH, CTXS, CVS, CZR, DAL, DE, DFS, DG, DGX, DHI, DHR, DIS, DISCA, DISCK, DISH, DLTR, DOV, DRI, DVN, DXC, DXCM, EA, EBAY, EMR, ENPH, EOG, ETN, ETSY, EW, EXPD, EXPE, F, FANG, FAST, FBHS, FDD, FDX, FIS, FISV, FITB, FLT, FOX, FOXA, FRC, FTNT, FTV, GD, GE, GILD, GL, GLW, GM, GOOG, GPC, GPN, GPS, GRMN, GS, HAL, HAS, HBAN, HBI, HCA, HES, HIG, HLT, HOLX, HPE, HPQ, HSIC, HUM, HWM, IBM, ICE, IDXX, ILMN, INCY, INFO, INTC, INTU, IPG, IQV, IR, ISRG, IT, ITW, IVZ, J, JCI, JNPR, KEY, KEYS, KLAC, KMI, KMX, L, LB, LDOS, LEG, LEN, LH, LHX, LKQ, LLY, LMT, LNC, LOW, LQDH, LRCX, LUMN, LUV, LVS, LYV, MAR, MAS, MCD, MCHP, MCK, MCO, MET, MGM, MMC, MMM, MPC, MRK, MRO, MS, MSCI, MSI, MTB, MU, MXIM, NCLH, NDAQ, NFLX, NKE, NLOK, NLSN, NOC, NOV, NOW, NSC, NTAP, NTRS, NVDA, NWL, NWS, NWSA, NXPI, OKE, OMC, ORCL, ORLY, OTIS, OXY, PAYX, PBCT, PCAR, PENN, PFE, PFG, PGR, PH, PHM, PKI, PNR, PRGO, PRU, PSX, PTC, PVH, PXD, QRVO, RCL, REGN, RF, RHI, RJF, RL, RMD, ROL, ROST, RSG, RTX, SBUX, SCHW, SIVB, SLB, SNPS, SPGI, STE, STT, SWK, SWKS, SYF, SYK, T, TEL, TER, TFC, TGT, TMO, TMUS, TPR, TRMB, TROW, TRV, TSCO, TSLA, TT, TTWO, TWTR, TXN, TXT, UA, UAA, UAL, UHS, UNM, UPS, USB, USHY, V, VFC, VIAC, VLO, VRSK, VRSN, VRTX, VTRS, VZ, WAB, WDC, WHR, WLTW, WM, WMB, WRB, WST, WU, WYNN, XLNX, XOM, XRAY, XYL, YUM, ZBH, ZION, ZTS, Added Positions: XLK, VEU, VCIT, XLV, XLY, AAXJ, SPSB, XLC, VPL, LQD, XLF, IEI, PYPL, XLE, AMZN, TJX, QCOM, AAPL, JNJ, MSFT, MDT, MA, PFF, IVV, ACWI,

XLK, VEU, VCIT, XLV, XLY, AAXJ, SPSB, XLC, VPL, LQD, XLF, IEI, PYPL, XLE, AMZN, TJX, QCOM, AAPL, JNJ, MSFT, MDT, MA, PFF, IVV, ACWI, Reduced Positions: XLI, IWM, CAT, UNP, BAC, AXP, UNH, FB, JPM, CVX, HON, SPY, HD, GOOGL, AOR, XLP, STIP, VYMI, REM, PDBC, GLDM, DEM,

XLI, IWM, CAT, UNP, BAC, AXP, UNH, FB, JPM, CVX, HON, SPY, HD, GOOGL, AOR, XLP, STIP, VYMI, REM, PDBC, GLDM, DEM, Sold Out: JNK,

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Caterpillar Inc, Union Pacific Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WestEnd Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, WestEnd Advisors, LLC owns 376 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WestEnd Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westend+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 2,175,478 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.21% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 4,516,901 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.66% Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 2,323,964 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.91% Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 1,460,458 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.15% Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 1,021,809 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.60%

WestEnd Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.97 and $59.82, with an estimated average price of $57.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 1,417,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $171.27 and $190.76, with an estimated average price of $183.17. The stock is now traded at around $186.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 318,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $238.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 186,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $189.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 113,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $44.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 471,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 55.21%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $151.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 2,175,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.66%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 4,516,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.16%. The purchase prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73. The stock is now traded at around $95.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 1,751,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $128.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,460,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $180.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 1,021,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 36.08%. The purchase prices were between $89.03 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $93.3. The stock is now traded at around $92.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,304,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.04 and $109.98, with an estimated average price of $108.9.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 61.4%. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.66%. WestEnd Advisors, LLC still held 583,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 99.91%. The sale prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79. The stock is now traded at around $217.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.56%. WestEnd Advisors, LLC still held 272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 99.88%. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.91%. WestEnd Advisors, LLC still held 253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 99.85%. The sale prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $220.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.75%. WestEnd Advisors, LLC still held 306 shares as of 2021-06-30.