WestEnd Advisors, LLC Buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, Sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Caterpillar Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Charlotte, NC, based Investment company WestEnd Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, sells Industrial Select Sector SPDR, iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Caterpillar Inc, Union Pacific Corp, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WestEnd Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, WestEnd Advisors, LLC owns 376 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WestEnd Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/westend+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of WestEnd Advisors, LLC
  1. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 2,175,478 shares, 10.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 55.21%
  2. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 4,516,901 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.66%
  3. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) - 2,323,964 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.91%
  4. Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV) - 1,460,458 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.15%
  5. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY) - 1,021,809 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.60%
New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $53.97 and $59.82, with an estimated average price of $57.59. The stock is now traded at around $57.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.62%. The holding were 1,417,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $171.27 and $190.76, with an estimated average price of $183.17. The stock is now traded at around $186.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 318,970 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $238.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 186,663 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.73 and $199.38, with an estimated average price of $187.45. The stock is now traded at around $189.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 113,522 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52. The stock is now traded at around $44.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 471,373 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.78 and $107.52, with an estimated average price of $86.66. The stock is now traded at around $68.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 55.21%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $151.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 2,175,478 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 26.66%. The purchase prices were between $60.19 and $64.76, with an estimated average price of $62.78. The stock is now traded at around $62.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 4,516,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 45.16%. The purchase prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73. The stock is now traded at around $95.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 1,751,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 26.15%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $128.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 1,460,458 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR (XLY)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $166.4 and $179.6, with an estimated average price of $173.85. The stock is now traded at around $180.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 1,021,809 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund by 36.08%. The purchase prices were between $89.03 and $95.78, with an estimated average price of $93.3. The stock is now traded at around $92.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 1,304,857 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $108.04 and $109.98, with an estimated average price of $108.9.

Reduced: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 61.4%. The sale prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.66%. WestEnd Advisors, LLC still held 583,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 99.91%. The sale prices were between $211.85 and $232.89, with an estimated average price of $224.79. The stock is now traded at around $217.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.56%. WestEnd Advisors, LLC still held 272 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 99.88%. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.91%. WestEnd Advisors, LLC still held 253 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

WestEnd Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 99.85%. The sale prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $220.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.75%. WestEnd Advisors, LLC still held 306 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of WestEnd Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. WestEnd Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. WestEnd Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WestEnd Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WestEnd Advisors, LLC keeps buying
