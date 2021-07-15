Norway Savings Bank Buys iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, NVIDIA Corp, Sells iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, International Business Machines Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Norway Savings Bank Buys iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, NVIDIA Corp, Sells iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, International Business Machines Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Norway Savings Bank (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, NVIDIA Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BHP Group, sells iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, International Business Machines Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Norway Savings Bank. As of 2021Q2, Norway Savings Bank owns 310 stocks with a total value of $204 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Norway Savings Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/norway+savings+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Norway Savings Bank
  1. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 107,648 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,601 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
  3. PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 66,198 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.37%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 31,314 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 83,982 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (EUSA)

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.15 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $83.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 24,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG)

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1589.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $101.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc (HLT)

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77. The stock is now traded at around $122.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Anthem Inc (ANTM)

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $397.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 31 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Prologis Inc (PLD)

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $126.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 20.90%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 74,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 240.78%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $157.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 472.80%. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $766.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 2382.50%. The purchase prices were between $68.54 and $80.83, with an estimated average price of $73.98. The stock is now traded at around $76.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Deere & Co (DE)

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in Deere & Co by 1100.00%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $345.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ConocoPhillips (COP)

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 200.20%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (EPP)

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $49.65 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $51.95.

Sold Out: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33.

Sold Out: Fair Isaac Corp (FICO)

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The sale prices were between $466.16 and $544.42, with an estimated average price of $505.55.

Sold Out: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.

Sold Out: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Norway Savings Bank. Also check out:

1. Norway Savings Bank's Undervalued Stocks
2. Norway Savings Bank's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Norway Savings Bank's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Norway Savings Bank keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider