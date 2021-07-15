Norway Savings Bank Buys iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, NVIDIA Corp, Sells iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, International Business Machines Corp

New Purchases: EUSA, CMG, BX, ANTM, HLT, PLD, ROST, GS, ADRNY, ANGL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, NVIDIA Corp, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, BHP Group, sells iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, International Business Machines Corp, Dominion Energy Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Norway Savings Bank. As of 2021Q2, Norway Savings Bank owns 310 stocks with a total value of $204 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 107,648 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.46% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 57,601 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88% PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 66,198 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.37% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 31,314 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.42% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 83,982 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12%

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.15 and $84.64, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $83.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 24,378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. The purchase prices were between $1307.19 and $1550.34, with an estimated average price of $1426.01. The stock is now traded at around $1589.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 205 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $101.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,010 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.29 and $130.39, with an estimated average price of $124.77. The stock is now traded at around $122.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 107 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in Anthem Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.19 and $401.9, with an estimated average price of $381.62. The stock is now traded at around $397.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 31 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Norway Savings Bank initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $106 and $126.28, with an estimated average price of $116.62. The stock is now traded at around $126.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 111 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 20.90%. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 74,807 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 240.78%. The purchase prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78. The stock is now traded at around $157.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 472.80%. The purchase prices were between $533.93 and $801.07, with an estimated average price of $638.3. The stock is now traded at around $766.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 716 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 2382.50%. The purchase prices were between $68.54 and $80.83, with an estimated average price of $73.98. The stock is now traded at around $76.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 4,965 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in Deere & Co by 1100.00%. The purchase prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $345.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Norway Savings Bank added to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 200.20%. The purchase prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $57.685000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $49.65 and $53.34, with an estimated average price of $51.95.

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The sale prices were between $246 and $288.65, with an estimated average price of $273.33.

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Fair Isaac Corp. The sale prices were between $466.16 and $544.42, with an estimated average price of $505.55.

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $403.34 and $470.2, with an estimated average price of $441.14.

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.

Norway Savings Bank sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97.