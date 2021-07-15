Morris Capital Advisors, LLC Buys PTC Inc, Iron Mountain Inc, Sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

- New Purchases: PTC, IRM,
- Added Positions: REGN, URI, LSTR,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, ON, AMZN, SHW, MSFT, GOOGL, GOOG, LLY, QCOM, UNH, CHTR, FIS, DLTR, CVS, TMO, CB, LKQ, BMY, AKAM, MA, ATVI,
- Sold Out: CTSH, IWF,
For the details of Morris Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/morris+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,292 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,261 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,068 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81%
- Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 24,856 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 7,485 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%
Morris Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PTC Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.3 and $148.84, with an estimated average price of $136.8. The stock is now traded at around $141.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 24,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)
Morris Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)
Morris Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.Sold Out: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)
Morris Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $243.04 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.63.
