Morris Capital Advisors, LLC Buys PTC Inc, Iron Mountain Inc, Sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PTC Inc, Iron Mountain Inc, sells Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Morris Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Morris Capital Advisors, LLC owns 59 stocks with a total value of $132 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 87,292 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.99% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,261 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,068 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.81% Eli Lilly and Co (LLY) - 24,856 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 7,485 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31%

Morris Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PTC Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.3 and $148.84, with an estimated average price of $136.8. The stock is now traded at around $141.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.63%. The holding were 24,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Morris Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $47.02, with an estimated average price of $41.82. The stock is now traded at around $44.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,198 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Morris Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. The sale prices were between $68.32 and $82.2, with an estimated average price of $74.54.

Morris Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $243.04 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.63.