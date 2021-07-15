Logo
Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Vangua

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , McDonald's Corp, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, American States Water Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $254 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/praetorian+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc.
  1. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 500,649 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23%
  2. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 225,149 shares, 13.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26%
  3. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 86,729 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.76%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 397,599 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92%
  5. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 81,444 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMK)

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 105,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.6 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 57,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $236.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.3 and $193.74, with an estimated average price of $183.88. The stock is now traded at around $180.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.76 and $147.01, with an estimated average price of $142.36. The stock is now traded at around $142.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $291.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.28%. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $406.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 5,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 1014.26%. The purchase prices were between $127.84 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $134.75. The stock is now traded at around $136.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 49.63%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $89.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 19,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 75.33%. The purchase prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78. The stock is now traded at around $183.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

Sold Out: American States Water Co (AWR)

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in American States Water Co. The sale prices were between $75.62 and $83.09, with an estimated average price of $79.41.



