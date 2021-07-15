Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. Buys iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Vangua

New Purchases: IBMK, IBMJ, MCD, VAW, VPU, VUG, SCHA, SCHE, VNQ, VCIT, DMS, SQQQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index , McDonald's Corp, sells Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, American States Water Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. owns 49 stocks with a total value of $254 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 500,649 shares, 14.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.23% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 225,149 shares, 13.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.26% Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) - 86,729 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.76% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 397,599 shares, 8.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.92% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 81,444 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $26.27, with an estimated average price of $26.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 105,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.6 and $25.65, with an estimated average price of $25.63. The stock is now traded at around $25.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 57,853 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $236.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,497 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Materials ETF. The purchase prices were between $172.3 and $193.74, with an estimated average price of $183.88. The stock is now traded at around $180.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,799 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Utilities ETF. The purchase prices were between $138.76 and $147.01, with an estimated average price of $142.36. The stock is now traded at around $142.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $291.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 934 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 88.28%. The purchase prices were between $351.35 and $400.08, with an estimated average price of $376.49. The stock is now traded at around $406.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 5,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 1014.26%. The purchase prices were between $127.84 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $134.75. The stock is now traded at around $136.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 49.63%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $89.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 19,622 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 75.33%. The purchase prices were between $176.71 and $185.62, with an estimated average price of $181.78. The stock is now traded at around $183.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

Praetorian Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in American States Water Co. The sale prices were between $75.62 and $83.09, with an estimated average price of $79.41.