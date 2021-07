Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Sells The Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, Netflix Inc, Activision Blizzard Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, T-Mobile US Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Assenagon Asset Management S.A.. As of 2021Q2, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owns 1137 stocks with a total value of $23.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/assenagon+asset+management+s.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

Facebook Inc (FB) - 4,436,299 shares, 6.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.63% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 427,708 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 72.17% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,715,519 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.10% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 339,313 shares, 3.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.77% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,594,251 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 174.34%

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. initiated holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $181.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 1,426,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 3,287,882 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.49 and $394.73, with an estimated average price of $332.74. The stock is now traded at around $357.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 305,515 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $271.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 372,823 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.81 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $52.32. The stock is now traded at around $46.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,938,615 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. initiated holding in Ambev SA. The purchase prices were between $2.67 and $3.9, with an estimated average price of $3.24. The stock is now traded at around $3.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 23,800,742 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 72.17%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3643.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 427,708 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. added to a holding in Apple Inc by 174.34%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $147.936900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.09%. The holding were 5,594,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 40.63%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $341.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.91%. The holding were 4,436,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 202.98%. The purchase prices were between $76.8 and $95.59, with an estimated average price of $84.58. The stock is now traded at around $77.077600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 5,234,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. added to a holding in ServiceNow Inc by 199.01%. The purchase prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28. The stock is now traded at around $560.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 675,998 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 30.10%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $281.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 3,715,519 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $172.27 and $183.95, with an estimated average price of $179.46.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. sold out a holding in Canadian National Railway Co. The sale prices were between $102.63 and $118.77, with an estimated average price of $110.61.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. sold out a holding in WR Berkley Corp. The sale prices were between $72.74 and $81.45, with an estimated average price of $77.84.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. sold out a holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $42.71 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.15.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. sold out a holding in CyberArk Software Ltd. The sale prices were between $116 and $153.8, with an estimated average price of $133.07.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46.