Fenimore Asset Management Inc Buys Progressive Corp, Amphenol Corp, Cass Information Systems Inc, Sells The Hanover Insurance Group Inc, Oak Valley Bancorp, First Hawaiian Inc

- New Purchases: PGR, APH, CASS, DFH, PAYA, HBAN, UPS, RTX, XYL, PLTR, LQD,
- Added Positions: BKI, FIS, STE, USPH, GGG, JKHY, CTAS, TROW, PAYX, MCHP, BOMN, RSG, FAST, BR, DG, MKL, ADI, OSW, MKC, AAPL,
- Reduced Positions: THG, FHB, BRK.A, BRK.B, LSTR, IEX, AZO, NTUS, AJG, FND, CDW, SSB, TWNK, AVY, EOG, AFIPA, WTM, POOL, HOMB, FELE, FRPH, NBTB, MTB, CIGI, PG, XOM, AMGN, CKPT,
- Sold Out: OVLY, LINSA, TCF, INTC, KCLI,
- CDW Corp (CDW) - 1,342,376 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
- Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 1,640,297 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
- IDEX Corp (IEX) - 777,388 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 3,104,133 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
- Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) - 2,910,714 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $94.571600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 410,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amphenol Corp (APH)
Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.17 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $69.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 255,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cass Information Systems Inc (CASS)
Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Cass Information Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $46.78, with an estimated average price of $45.06. The stock is now traded at around $40.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 282,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dream Finders Homes Inc (DFH)
Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Dream Finders Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.14 and $34, with an estimated average price of $25.88. The stock is now traded at around $18.300100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 390,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA)
Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.13 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $11.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 441,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)
Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 47,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: US Physical Therapy Inc (USPH)
Fenimore Asset Management Inc added to a holding in US Physical Therapy Inc by 37.53%. The purchase prices were between $104.07 and $121.37, with an estimated average price of $114.69. The stock is now traded at around $113.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 104,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY)
Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Oak Valley Bancorp. The sale prices were between $16.37 and $19.46, with an estimated average price of $17.8.Sold Out: Life Insurance Co (LINSA)
Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Life Insurance Co. The sale prices were between $23 and $28.1, with an estimated average price of $24.19.Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)
Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.Sold Out: Kansas City Life Insurance Co (KCLI)
Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Kansas City Life Insurance Co. The sale prices were between $43.25 and $45.9, with an estimated average price of $44.82.
