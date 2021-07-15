Logo
Fenimore Asset Management Inc Buys Progressive Corp, Amphenol Corp, Cass Information Systems Inc, Sells The Hanover Insurance Group Inc, Oak Valley Bancorp, First Hawaiian Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Cobleskill, NY, based Investment company Fenimore Asset Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Progressive Corp, Amphenol Corp, Cass Information Systems Inc, Dream Finders Homes Inc, Paya Holdings Inc, sells The Hanover Insurance Group Inc, Oak Valley Bancorp, First Hawaiian Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Natus Medical Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Fenimore Asset Management Inc owns 121 stocks with a total value of $4.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FENIMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fenimore+asset+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FENIMORE ASSET MANAGEMENT INC
  1. CDW Corp (CDW) - 1,342,376 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.53%
  2. Ross Stores Inc (ROST) - 1,640,297 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
  3. IDEX Corp (IEX) - 777,388 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19%
  4. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 3,104,133 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.91%
  5. Brown & Brown Inc (BRO) - 2,910,714 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.02%
New Purchase: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $91.84 and $107.1, with an estimated average price of $98.82. The stock is now traded at around $94.571600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 410,526 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amphenol Corp (APH)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Amphenol Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.17 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $69.235000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 255,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cass Information Systems Inc (CASS)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Cass Information Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.32 and $46.78, with an estimated average price of $45.06. The stock is now traded at around $40.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 282,720 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dream Finders Homes Inc (DFH)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Dream Finders Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.14 and $34, with an estimated average price of $25.88. The stock is now traded at around $18.300100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 390,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Paya Holdings Inc (PAYA)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Paya Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.13 and $11.75, with an estimated average price of $10.65. The stock is now traded at around $11.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 441,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $14.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 47,067 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: US Physical Therapy Inc (USPH)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc added to a holding in US Physical Therapy Inc by 37.53%. The purchase prices were between $104.07 and $121.37, with an estimated average price of $114.69. The stock is now traded at around $113.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 104,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Oak Valley Bancorp. The sale prices were between $16.37 and $19.46, with an estimated average price of $17.8.

Sold Out: Life Insurance Co (LINSA)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Life Insurance Co. The sale prices were between $23 and $28.1, with an estimated average price of $24.19.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84.

Sold Out: Kansas City Life Insurance Co (KCLI)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold out a holding in Kansas City Life Insurance Co. The sale prices were between $43.25 and $45.9, with an estimated average price of $44.82.



