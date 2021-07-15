Logo
Ohio Valley Financial Group Buys Albemarle Corp, TE Connectivity, McDonald's Corp, Sells , Tesla Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Henderson, KY, based Investment company Ohio Valley Financial Group (Current Portfolio) buys Albemarle Corp, TE Connectivity, McDonald's Corp, U.S. Bancorp, Fifth Third Bancorp, sells , Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ohio Valley Financial Group. As of 2021Q2, Ohio Valley Financial Group owns 204 stocks with a total value of $155 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ohio Valley Financial Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ohio+valley+financial+group/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ohio Valley Financial Group
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 84,893 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,709 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,655 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,885 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
  5. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 29,578 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.58%
New Purchase: Albemarle Corp (ALB)

Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07. The stock is now traded at around $186.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.96. The stock is now traded at around $37.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: State Auto Financial Corp (STFC)

Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in State Auto Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $20.55, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $155.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 743 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)

Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.18 and $121.92, with an estimated average price of $117.66. The stock is now traded at around $116.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)

Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in TotalEnergies SE. The purchase prices were between $44.06 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $43.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)

Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 1723.33%. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89. The stock is now traded at around $136.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $236.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 708.92%. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $58.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 67.21%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $137.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)

Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 35.72%. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $47.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 24.35%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $239.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Ohio Valley Financial Group sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ohio Valley Financial Group. Also check out:

1. Ohio Valley Financial Group's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ohio Valley Financial Group's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ohio Valley Financial Group's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ohio Valley Financial Group keeps buying
