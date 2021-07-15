Ohio Valley Financial Group Buys Albemarle Corp, TE Connectivity, McDonald's Corp, Sells , Tesla Inc

- New Purchases: ALB, FITB, STFC, TRV, YUM, TTE, AMP, YUMC, TG, SBAC, SIVB, SYF, TSCO, LOW, LMT, VNQ, WBA, CMCSA, CERN, ZBH, NTR,
- Added Positions: TEL, WMT, MCD, USB, ABNB, PEP, JNJ, MSFT, AMZN, BWA, ADBE, BABA, HON, TJX, PGF, AMD, SWKS, AMGN, KWEB, MRVL, SQ, CMI, C, PPG, FB, FSLR, TMUS, UL, CB, MRK, BA, COST, SBUX, ABT, CVS, MA, CAT, SYK, ABBV, JPM, CRM, MDLZ, NVDA, PANW, BKNG, AMT, CSCO, CVX, SO, NEE, HPQ, ORCL, PYPL, PRU, XHB, LRCX, ISRG, ACN, BAX, GM, TMO, MDT, DD, DUK, UNP, D, BLK, DHR, COP, LIN, VZ, VLO, SLB, MPC, LUV, QCOM, BRK.B, DOW, ECL, HSY, LNT, APD, KMB, MNST, NUE, OTIS, RTX, STT, GIS, GE, ENB, EOG, PSX, DE, BP,
- Reduced Positions: HD, TSLA, V, UNH, T, DIS, IDU, ANTM, BAC, CL, IYM, KSS, GLD,
- Sold Out: VAR,
For the details of Ohio Valley Financial Group's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ohio+valley+financial+group/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ohio Valley Financial Group
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 84,893 shares, 7.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,709 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.64%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 17,655 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.25%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,885 shares, 2.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
- Walmart Inc (WMT) - 29,578 shares, 2.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.58%
Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $143.7 and $176.01, with an estimated average price of $161.07. The stock is now traded at around $186.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 4,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)
Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $36.44 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.96. The stock is now traded at around $37.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 6,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: State Auto Financial Corp (STFC)
Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in State Auto Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.57 and $20.55, with an estimated average price of $18.74. The stock is now traded at around $50.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,195 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)
Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in The Travelers Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $155.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 743 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Yum Brands Inc (YUM)
Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in Yum Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.18 and $121.92, with an estimated average price of $117.66. The stock is now traded at around $116.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 560 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TotalEnergies SE (TTE)
Ohio Valley Financial Group initiated holding in TotalEnergies SE. The purchase prices were between $44.06 and $49.94, with an estimated average price of $46.77. The stock is now traded at around $43.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL)
Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in TE Connectivity Ltd by 1723.33%. The purchase prices were between $128.39 and $139.36, with an estimated average price of $133.89. The stock is now traded at around $136.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 2,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 21.72%. The purchase prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $236.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 8,070 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)
Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 708.92%. The purchase prices were between $54.74 and $62.21, with an estimated average price of $58.61. The stock is now traded at around $58.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,258 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 67.21%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $137.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 4,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BorgWarner Inc (BWA)
Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in BorgWarner Inc by 35.72%. The purchase prices were between $45.5 and $54.45, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $47.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 11,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Ohio Valley Financial Group added to a holding in Cummins Inc by 24.35%. The purchase prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84. The stock is now traded at around $239.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (VAR)
Ohio Valley Financial Group sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.
