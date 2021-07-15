First Financial Corp Buys Union Pacific Corp, Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF, Emerson Electric Co, Sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, IAC/InterActiveCorp,

New Purchases: RWK, 4LRA, CAH, IWS, XSOE, JAZZ,

Investment company First Financial Corp Current Portfolio ) buys Union Pacific Corp, Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF, Emerson Electric Co, Nucor Corp, Darden Restaurants Inc, sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, IAC/InterActiveCorp, , Ameren Corp, Viatris Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Financial Corp . As of 2021Q2, First Financial Corp owns 346 stocks with a total value of $150 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Financial Corp (THFF) - 748,370 shares, 20.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 32,297 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 18,744 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,777 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.51% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,880 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%

First Financial Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.25 and $92.8, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $86.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Financial Corp initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $115.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Financial Corp initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $56.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 223 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.3 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $114.6. The stock is now traded at around $114.005900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 129 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Financial Corp initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 378 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Financial Corp initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04. The stock is now traded at around $178.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 16 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Financial Corp added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 1118.18%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $220.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Financial Corp added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 115.87%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $98.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Financial Corp added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 1307.32%. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $95.802100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 577 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Financial Corp added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 89.33%. The purchase prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $144.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 568 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Financial Corp added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 27.39%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 665 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Financial Corp added to a holding in Southern Copper Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37.

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.

First Financial Corp sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.