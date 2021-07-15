First Financial Corp Buys Union Pacific Corp, Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF, Emerson Electric Co, Sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, IAC/InterActiveCorp,

- New Purchases: RWK, 4LRA, CAH, IWS, XSOE, JAZZ,
- Added Positions: UNP, MSFT, THFF, VOO, EMR, XOM, NUE, DIS, PG, ABT, NKE, MCD, JNJ, VAW, DRI, PEP, PFE, KO, TMO, ABBV, BHP, FPF, PANW, BP, BMY, IBM, SCCO, VDC, MDLZ, IJR, SCHD,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, VOX, VFH, NVDA, FB, IWF, SCHW, BA, VDE, MO, LLY, ALL, HD, JPM, VIS, VNQ, MPC, SU, UNH, AMT, NEE, AEE, CMS, CMCSA, ED, IVV, IJH, AEP, EFA, DVY, DIA, PYPL, DE, DUK, PM, VZ, LMT, VTI, VWO, VTRS, ADI, IYR, HYG, OTIS, SPG, PRU,
- Sold Out: STX, IAC, GWPH, TSM, BHF, EFAV, USIG, USMV,
For the details of FIRST FINANCIAL CORP 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+financial+corp+/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FIRST FINANCIAL CORP
- First Financial Corp (THFF) - 748,370 shares, 20.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.03%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 32,297 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.18%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 18,744 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.29%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 18,777 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.51%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 34,880 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.30%
First Financial Corp initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.25 and $92.8, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $86.745000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: IAC/InterActiveCorp (4LRA)
First Financial Corp initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $115.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 285 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
First Financial Corp initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $62.02, with an estimated average price of $58.47. The stock is now traded at around $56.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 223 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS)
First Financial Corp initiated holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.3 and $117.85, with an estimated average price of $114.6. The stock is now traded at around $114.005900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 129 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
First Financial Corp initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $41.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 378 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
First Financial Corp initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $160.2 and $186.42, with an estimated average price of $173.04. The stock is now traded at around $178.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 16 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
First Financial Corp added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 1118.18%. The purchase prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64. The stock is now traded at around $220.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 2,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Emerson Electric Co (EMR)
First Financial Corp added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 115.87%. The purchase prices were between $90.22 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $93.94. The stock is now traded at around $98.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,999 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Nucor Corp (NUE)
First Financial Corp added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 1307.32%. The purchase prices were between $76.09 and $110.74, with an estimated average price of $93.28. The stock is now traded at around $95.802100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 577 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
First Financial Corp added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 89.33%. The purchase prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $144.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 568 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
First Financial Corp added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 27.39%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $139.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 665 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Southern Copper Corp (SCCO)
First Financial Corp added to a holding in Southern Copper Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $59.41 and $81.41, with an estimated average price of $70.04. The stock is now traded at around $64.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
First Financial Corp sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.Sold Out: IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC)
First Financial Corp sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.Sold Out: (GWPH)
First Financial Corp sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $216.9 and $219.28, with an estimated average price of $218.3.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)
First Financial Corp sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
First Financial Corp sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $68.99 and $73.7, with an estimated average price of $72.04.Sold Out: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
First Financial Corp sold out a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3.
Here is the complete portfolio of FIRST FINANCIAL CORP . Also check out:
1. FIRST FINANCIAL CORP 's Undervalued Stocks
2. FIRST FINANCIAL CORP 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FIRST FINANCIAL CORP 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FIRST FINANCIAL CORP keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment