Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, TJX Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, APA Corp, Bank of Nova Scotia

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, TJX Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, APA Corp, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Enbridge Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baskin Financial Services Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Baskin Financial Services Inc. owns 58 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 488,817 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 21,921 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 202,090 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52% TFI International Inc (TFII) - 542,573 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 920,219 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%

Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $114.73, with an estimated average price of $103.52. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 228,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.162900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in Sierra Metals Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.82 and $3.85, with an estimated average price of $3.31. The stock is now traded at around $3.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.37%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $17 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $20.48.