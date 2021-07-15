Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, TJX Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, APA Corp, Bank of Nova Scotia

- New Purchases: FND, TJX, BND, PFF, BSV, SMTS,
- Added Positions: PYPL, SYK, AMT, NFLX, COST, CNI, AMZN, CHTR, CPRT, ATVI, LYV, AQN, DPZ, JPM, MTN, WCN, RACE, BLK, VCSH, MCO, FB, FSV, GRP.U,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, BCE, TD, GOOG, MSFT, BIP, TFII, RY, TRP, BIPC, BNS, FTS, ENB, CM, NVDA, SHOP, MA, BMO,
- Sold Out: BDX, APA,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 488,817 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 21,921 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 202,090 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
- TFI International Inc (TFII) - 542,573 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
- Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 920,219 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $114.73, with an estimated average price of $103.52. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 228,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.162900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Sierra Metals Inc (SMTS)
Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in Sierra Metals Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.82 and $3.85, with an estimated average price of $3.31. The stock is now traded at around $3.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)
Baskin Financial Services Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.37%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Baskin Financial Services Inc. sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.Sold Out: APA Corp (APA)
Baskin Financial Services Inc. sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $17 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $20.48.
