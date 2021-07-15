Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, TJX Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, APA Corp, Bank of Nova Scotia

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Baskin Financial Services Inc. Buys Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, TJX Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, APA Corp, Bank of Nova Scotia

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Toronto, A6, based Investment company Baskin Financial Services Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, TJX Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, sells Becton, Dickinson and Co, APA Corp, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Enbridge Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Baskin Financial Services Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Baskin Financial Services Inc. owns 58 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Baskin Financial Services Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/baskin+financial+services+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Baskin Financial Services Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 488,817 shares, 6.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.79%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 21,921 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 202,090 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.52%
  4. TFI International Inc (TFII) - 542,573 shares, 4.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
  5. Brookfield Asset Management Inc (BAM) - 920,219 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
New Purchase: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $94.74 and $114.73, with an estimated average price of $103.52. The stock is now traded at around $106.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 228,368 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $68.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $86.315000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,185 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $39.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,955 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.84 and $82.35, with an estimated average price of $82.1. The stock is now traded at around $82.162900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sierra Metals Inc (SMTS)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. initiated holding in Sierra Metals Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.82 and $3.85, with an estimated average price of $3.31. The stock is now traded at around $3.015000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 22,985 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 72.37%. The purchase prices were between $82.02 and $82.79, with an estimated average price of $82.47. The stock is now traded at around $82.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 16,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Sold Out: APA Corp (APA)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. sold out a holding in APA Corp. The sale prices were between $17 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $20.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of Baskin Financial Services Inc.. Also check out:

1. Baskin Financial Services Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Baskin Financial Services Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Baskin Financial Services Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Baskin Financial Services Inc. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider