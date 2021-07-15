DigitalBridge Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Date 2021

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) today announced it will release second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5, 2021. The Company will conduct an earnings presentation and conference call to discuss the results the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET. This will be the company’s first earnings call after its recent rebrand from Colony Capital to DigitalBridge.

The earnings presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Public Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.digitalbridge.com%2Fevents. A webcast of the presentation and conference call will be available on the Company’s website. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (855) 327-6837 ten minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial (631) 891-4304.

For those unable to participate during the live call, a replay will be available starting August 5, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. ET. To access the replay, dial (844) 512-2921 (U.S.), and use passcode 10015663. International callers should dial (412) 317-6671 and enter the same conference ID number.

About DigitalBridge

DigitalBridge (NYSE: DBRG) is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $32 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. DigitalBridge, structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Boca Raton with key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London and Singapore.

