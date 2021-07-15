Verisk Named One of Fortune 2021 Best Workplaces in New York™

JERSEY CITY, N.J., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk ( VRSK) has been named one of the 2021 Best Workplaces in New York™ by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work®. The award honors Verisk, a leading global data analytics provider, for its outstanding workplace culture of engagement through education and development, team collaboration and open communication.

The Best Workplaces in New York award is based on the analysis of survey responses from more than 78,000 current employees in the New York State, tri-state and metro area. In that survey, nearly 90 percent of Verisk’s U.S.-based employees said Verisk is a great place to work. Employees commended Verisk’s systematic approach to creating a culture where people from diverse backgrounds can contribute new ideas and reach their full potential. They also applauded Verisk’s emphasis on work-life balance.

“Customer centricity and innovation allow us to provide a best-in-class customer experience, so it’s critical that the team shares a strong sense of purpose and embraces an entrepreneurial spirit,” said Scott Stephenson, chairman, president and CEO of Verisk. “We’ll continue to challenge ourselves to foster a culture in which every teammate is enabled to do their best work and is proud be part of the Verisk team.”

Employees responded to more than 60 survey questions describing the extent to which Verisk creates a great workplace experience. Eighty-five percent of the evaluation is based on what employees say about their experiences of trust and reaching their full human potential, no matter their role. The remaining 15 percent of the rank is based on an assessment of all employees’ daily experiences of innovation, the company’s values and the effectiveness of their leaders, to ensure they’re consistently experienced.

“Earning a spot on the Best Workplaces in New York list is an especially significant award this year, as the pace and shape of work has changed dramatically,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Leaders at these companies have showed exceptional care for their people. And this support resonates with all employee groups. It doesn’t matter what pronoun they use, their experience level or their pay grade, all people have a great experience.”

Companies were only considered for the Best Workplaces in New York list if they are a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization. Verisk has earned the Great Place to Work certification in the US for five consecutive years. Verisk also earned Great Place to Work certifications in other locations around the world including India, Spain and the United Kingdom. In the United Kingdom, Verisk was recognized by Great Place to Work UK as a Best Workplace for Women as well as a center for Excellence in Wellbeing. Verisk was also honored on the UK Best Workplaces and Spain Best Workplaces lists.

Verisk Fosters Life-Long Learning and Development

Verisk supports an authentic coaching culture facilitated by both virtual and in-person training programs, accessible to all employees. Verisk provides resources, technical and business expertise, data and access to senior leadership, so employees can explore new ideas through experimentation and proofs of concept. With access to online and classroom-led development courses, the Verisk Learning Center also offers LinkedIn Learning. The company also supports employee growth through partnerships with leading institutions and providers, such as Harvard Business Publishing, the University of Virginia, Coursera and Global Knowledge.

The Verisk Leadership Institute provides employees at all levels with leadership development opportunities. The company’s growing development programs put new managers on the right track for continued success and accelerate the development of Verisk leaders.

About Verisk

Verisk ( VRSK, Financial) provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company’s advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company’s analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work . For more: Verisk.com , LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube .

About the Best Workplaces in New York™

Great Place to Work® selected the Best Workplaces in New York™ by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from more than 78,000 employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey . Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .