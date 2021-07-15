Déjà Vu: T-Mobile 5G is Fastest and Most Available. Again.

This just in: yet another network report confirms T-Mobile’s 5G leadership. New+data+released+today+from+network+intelligence+provider+Ookla%26reg%3B shows T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) customers get the fastest 5G speeds and spend more time connected to 5G than customers on any other network. It’s simple — fastest 5G speeds + most 5G coverage = the 5G network you want to be on.

“T-Mobile customers are the clear winners coming out of these network reports, with unmatched 5G coverage and 5G speeds that keep getting faster,” said Neville Ray, President of Technology at T-Mobile. “Our differentiated 5G strategy of first building a foundation of coverage and then adding a deep layer of speed with Ultra Capacity 5G focuses on what matters most for customers – coverage and speed. This is how you build a 5G network the right way and this is why T-Mobile is the leader in 5G.”

T-Mobile won or tied for first in every nationwide mobile category of Ookla’s latest report. In addition to being #1 on 5G speed and availability, the latest Ookla data also shows T-Mobile customers get the fastest and most consistent overall network speeds nationwide and have one of the fastest network response times (latency). Which means no matter how you slice it, T-Mobile’s network is just plain fast. This is the second quarter in a row Ookla has named T-Mobile 5G fastest and most available.

According to Ookla’s report, T-Mobile’s median 5G download speeds increased more than 21% during the second quarter and now reach nearly 100 Mbps. And they will only continue getting faster. This is T-Mobile’s 5G strategy at work — cover nearly everyone in the country with far reaching 5G then layer on the capacity and super-fast speeds.

Ookla’s report results come from real wireless customer’s devices and their real-world testing of network performance every day across the country. Millions of data samples were collected using Ookla’s Speedtest® application to show how the networks perform in all the places where people live, work and play.

Largest, Fastest and Most Reliable 5G Network

Third-party network reports continue to show T-Mobile’s 5G network is miles ahead of the competition. In addition to Ookla’s latest findings, just this week Opensignal also confirmed T-Mobile 5G delivers the fastest speeds and a 5G signal more often and in more places than anyone else. Plus, recent tests by research firm umlaut also show T-Mobile customers get the most reliable 5G in the U.S.

After blanketing the country in 5G, T-Mobile continues to layer on the capacity and speed. T-Mobile’s Extended Range 5G spans 1.6 million square miles and covers 300+million+people – nearly everyone in the country. And 150 million of those people are covered with Ultra Capacity 5G, which can deliver download speeds of 350 mbps with peaks up to 1 Gbps.

