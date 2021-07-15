FVCBankcorp Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of FVCBankcorp, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – FVCB

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of FVCBankcorp, Inc. ( FVCB) to Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. is fair to FVCBankcorp shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, FVCBankcorp shareholders will receive 1.1492 shares of Blue Ridge common stock for each share of FVCBankcorp common stock they own. Upon closing of the transaction, FVCBankcorp shareholders will own approximately 47.5% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis.



Halper Sadeh encourages FVCBankcorp shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options

The investigation concerns whether FVCBankcorp and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for FVCBankcorp shareholders; (2) determine whether Blue Ridge is underpaying for FVCBankcorp; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for FVCBankcorp shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of FVCBankcorp shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

