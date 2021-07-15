Gerald O'Shaughnessy Comments on Preliminary Voting Results from GeoPark Annual Meeting

Gerald O’Shaughnessy, the co-founder, former Chairman and second largest shareholder of GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK) today issued the following statement regarding the preliminary voting results from the 2021 GeoPark Annual General Meeting (“the Meeting”) held today:

“With today’s vote, we believe that shareholders have sent a clear message that the status quo should not continue at GeoPark. Based on information available to us, approximately 37 percent of unaffiliated shareholders (shareholders who are not officers or directors of GeoPark) who voted opposed the election of the four Company director nominees we had targeted. I plan to continue to act as an advocate for shareholders so that value is maximized for all shareholders and GeoPark can reach its full potential.”

