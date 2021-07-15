Logo
Motorcar Parts of America Receives Extra Miler Award From AutoZone Mexico

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 15, 2021
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (Nasdaq: MPAA) today announced it received AutoZone Mexico’s Extra Miler award for outstanding service at the automotive retailer’s Vendor Summit held virtually this week.

The Extra Miler award for Mexico recognizes a select group of AutoZone’s several hundred suppliers who are unfazed by obstacles, go above and beyond the call of duty, exceed expectations and consistently do more than expected.

As previously announced, Motorcar Parts of America was also recognized with an Extra Miler award last month at the automotive retailer’s annual Vendor Summit for its outstanding service across the United States.

“Product quality, technical excellence and superior customer service are daily commitments throughout our organization. We are particularly gratified to have received back-to-back Extra Miler awards. Our entire MPA team is honored to be recognized for providing exceptional employee and customer training, product coverage and marketing initiatives across multiple product lines to support AutoZone’s growing presence in the region. We look forward to continuing mutual success in Mexico,” said Selwyn Joffe, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.

About Motorcar Parts of America, Inc.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. is a remanufacturer, manufacturer, and distributor of automotive aftermarket parts – including alternators, starters, wheel bearings and hub assemblies, brake calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, turbochargers, and diagnostic testing equipment utilized in imported and domestic passenger vehicles, light trucks, and heavy-duty applications. Its products are sold to automotive retail outlets and the professional repair market throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico, with facilities located in California, New York, Mexico, Malaysia, China and India, and administrative offices located in California, Tennessee, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, and Canada. In addition, the company’s electrical vehicle subsidiary designs and manufactures testing solutions for performance, endurance, and production of multiple components in the electric power train – providing simulation, emulation, and production applications for the electrification of both automotive and aerospace industries, including electric vehicle charging systems. Additional information is available at www.motorcarparts.com.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a “safe harbor” for certain forward-looking statements. The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on the company’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the company. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the company) and are subject to change based upon various factors. Reference is also made to the Risk Factors set forth in the company’s Form 10-K Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in June 2021 and in its Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC for additional risks and uncertainties facing the company. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210715005913r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005913/en/

