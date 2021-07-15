SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds ONEM, BOCH, CHMA, and MDCA Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021

1Life Healthcare, Inc. ("One Medical") (NASDAQ: ONEM)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Iora Health, Inc. ("Iora"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, Iora shareholders will receive 56.1 million shares of ONEM common stock. If you own ONEM shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/onem

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ: BOCH) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, BOCH shareholders will receive 0.40 Columbia shares for each BOCH share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $13.95 based upon Columbia's July 14, 2021 closing price of $34.88. If you own BOCH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/boch

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Amryt Pharma plc ("Amryt"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, CHMA stockholders will receive 0.396 Amryt American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing five Amryt ordinary shares, for each CHMA share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of $4.60 based upon Amryt's ADS's July 14, 2021 closing price of $11.61. If you own CHMA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/chma/

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) in connection with the company's proposed stock-for-stock combination with Stagwell Media LP ("Stagwell"). The terms of the recently-amended merger agreement will result in current MDC shareholders retaining 31% of the equity of the combined company, with Stagwell receiving share consideration equal to 69% of the new entity. Including Stagwell's current ownership of MDC shares, Stagwell is still expected to gain control of approximately 74% of the post-transaction combined company. If you own MDCA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/mdca

