HOKA ONE ONE® Announces the Launch of the Rincon 3

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Designed to dispel the notion that athletes must choose between cushioned support and lightweight speed, the Rincon 3 empowers runners to have it all.

PR Newswire

GOLETA, Calif., July 15, 2021

GOLETA, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HOKA ONE ONE®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), announces the upcoming launch of the Rincon 3, an update to the running shoe that set a new standard in lightweight-yet-cushioned construction. Available for pre-order today, the Rincon 3 will be available August 1.

HOKA_Rincon_3_1.jpg

All & Nothing

Built to deliver all the performance and none of the weight, the Rincon 3 is impossibly light yet unquestionably HOKA. Featuring well over 20 millimeters of plush cushioning underfoot and weighing in at 6.2 oz for the women's style and 7.4 oz for the men's style, the new Rincon 3 has one of the best weight-to-cushion ratios on the market.

"Too often, runners picking out shoes are faced with a choice between supportive cushion and lightweight speed. The Rincon 3 asks: why not both?" said Gretchen Weimer, Vice President of Product at HOKA ONE ONE. "It is designed with cushion and support for day-in, day-out training, while remaining light enough to power a personal best on race day. Its ample cushion and smooth ride make it an unmistakably HOKA creation, while its remarkably light construction empowers runners to have it all in a single pair of shoes."

The Rincon 3 features slight refinements over the previous iteration, including a redesigned upper with an asymmetrical tongue, a thinner pull tab, and a vented-mesh upper for ultimate breathability. The extra light compression-molded EVA foam midsole sports aggressive cutouts and enhanced rubber coverage on the outsole for improved durability, while an early stage Meta-Rocker is designed to provide a smooth ride through each step. At just $115 MSRP, it is a lower-priced access point to the HOKA experience for athletes of all speeds. A true best-of-both-worlds product, the Rincon 3 provides plush cushioning that won't weigh you down.

The Rincon 3 is available for pre-order today at hokaoneone.com. It will be available for purchase August 1 at hokaoneone.com and at HOKA retailers worldwide. MSRP $115.

About HOKA ONE ONE®
HOKA ONE ONE® is one of the fastest-growing performance footwear and apparel brands in history. Conceived in the mountains, HOKA footwear delivers an unprecedented combination of enhanced cushioning and support for a uniquely smooth ride. Every day, HOKA pushes the innovation and design of its footwear and apparel by teaming up with a deep roster of world champions, taste makers and everyday athletes. From finish lines to everyday life, HOKA fans love the brand for its bold and unexpected approach, and its belief in the power of humanity to create change for a better world. HOKA empowers a world of athletes to fly over the earth. For more information, visit hokaoneone.com or follow @hokaoneone. #TimeToFly

About Deckers Brands
Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has over 40 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com.

HOKA ONE ONE Media Contacts
Miranda Young
HOKA Global Brand Communications – PR
[email protected]

Gordon Wright
Outside PR
[email protected]

Farial Moss
Azione PR
[email protected]

HOKA_Rincon_3_2.jpg

HOKA_Rincon_3_3.jpg

hoka_one_one___logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA45135&sd=2021-07-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoka-one-one-announces-the-launch-of-the-rincon-3-301335035.html

SOURCE HOKA ONE ONE

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA45135&Transmission_Id=202107151323PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA45135&DateId=20210715
