eTransEnergy named by GM as a preferred provider for fleet electrification

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

eTransEnergy named by GM as a preferred provider for fleet electrification

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

-- eTransEnergy offers turnkey fleet electrification and infrastructure solutions for GM fleet and BrightDrop customers across North America.

PR Newswire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 15, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eTransEnergy, a Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) company, today was named by GM as a preferred provider to help GM fleet and BrightDrop customers transition to electric vehicles through the GM Ultium Charge 360 service.

Duke_Energy_New_Logo.jpg

Duke Energy introduced eTransEnergy in February 2021 as a wholly owned subsidiary created to offer energy transportation services to logistics, services, and last-mile delivery companies, as well as school districts and transit agencies.

"We are so pleased eTransEnergy was named by GM as a preferred provider for the electrification of its fleet," said Greg Fields, eTransEnergy vice president. "This speaks to the strength of our program and the value of our service as a realistic solution for customers seeking to transform their fleets."

Customers who choose eTransEnergy will benefit from comprehensive infrastructure planning, smart charging technology, on-site solar energy generation, battery backup options and other aspects of EV (electric vehicle) fleet management.

In addition to helping to reduce carbon emissions, EVs are quiet, offer great performance, and have low operating costs. eTransEnergy is designed to give customers one comprehensive source for transitioning their fleets to EVs from start to finish.

"GM's Ultium Charge 360 service and our work with eTransEnergy will help ensure that fleets are able to customize their electrification plans," said Alex Keros, lead architect, EV infrastructure, General Motors. "GM and eTransEnergy will work to provide a curated approach to charging solutions that will help accelerate EV adoption for an all-electric future."

"Fleet electrification is an incredible way for fleet operators of all sizes to reduce their carbon emissions, and we look forward to helping organizations across the nation realize this and the many other benefits of fleet electrification," said Fields.

Duke Energy works continuously in all its service areas to strengthen and improve the electric grid. And now, with eTransEnergy services available across North America, Duke Energy will work with local utilities to support updates to the energy grid and other infrastructure as needed.

Fleet owners and operators interested in more information can visit the eTransEnergy website.

eTransEnergy

eTransEnergy, a wholly owned subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides unregulated services to assist school districts, transit services and companies across the country achieve their economic and sustainability goals as they transition to clean energy transportation options. More information about the company is available at eTransEnergy.com.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 7.9 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 51,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,500 people.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2021 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "America's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media contact: Jennifer Sharpe
Phone: 704.616.2013
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL45241&sd=2021-07-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/etransenergy-named-by-gm-as-a-preferred-provider-for-fleet-electrification-301335055.html

SOURCE Duke Energy

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL45241&Transmission_Id=202107151349PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL45241&DateId=20210715
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment