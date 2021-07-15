Crackle's Original Reality Drama "RIDING PHAT" Blends Sports, Celebrity with Country Club and Urban Lifestyle Stories in Unique Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Scooter Culture

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Crackle's Original Reality Drama "RIDING PHAT" Blends Sports, Celebrity with Country Club and Urban Lifestyle Stories in Unique Behind-the-Scenes Look at the Scooter Culture

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

Series Features PHAT Scooters Startup Team as they Reinvent the Scooter Market and Themselves

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, July 15, 2021

PHOENIX, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RIDING PHAT, an original reality drama series, premieres today for free on Crackle, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ: CSSE) network. The behind-the-scenes look at startup PHAT Scooters blends sports and celebrity with country club and urban lifestyle stories to deliver a fun and unique perspective on entrepreneurial life.

Riding_Phat.jpg

PHAT Scooters is focused on reinventing the scooter market by delivering a luxury scooter that appeals to athletes, golfers and Hollywood stars as well as the urban commuter. This series highlights the personalities and challenges of managing a startup that is seeking to transform a market and build an iconic brand during a pandemic where businesses globally had to embrace uncertainty and literally roll with it.

NBA Hall-of-Famer Dominique Wilkins, NASCAR legend Michael Waltrip, and NFL superstar Tedy Bruschi work with the PHAT Scooters team to design and build a custom experience. The series takes an in-depth look at the creative process and struggles to build and maintain a personal touch as they respond to the growing demand for the PHAT brand.

"We are so thrilled to have Riding Phat coming to Crackle," said Jeff Meier, head of programming for Crackle Plus. "This series is all about getting out and enjoying life and, with great celebrity appearances in each episode, I think this will really appeal to our viewers who are looking for this kind of content right now."

Get Back to Living. Get Back to Riding. Join the PHAT Life and Electrify Your Adventure®. View the trailer at https://youtu.be/3TIOSf8Mt70.

For more information about RIDING PHAT, visit www.RidingPhat.com or follow the show on Instagram @ridingphat.

About PHAT SCOOTERS
Since launching in summer 2017, PHAT® Scooters has skyrocketed in popularity in the electric scooter market both commercially and as a personal lifestyle e-Cruiser. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, PHAT Scooters has received rave reviews from PGA players, professional athletes, Hollywood celebrities, and more. Whether it is to run errands, meet up with friends, or hit a few rounds of golf, everyone is joining the PHAT Life. For more information, visit www.phatscooters.com or connect with PHAT Scooters on Facebook or Instagram @phatscoot.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns Crackle Plus, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, Chicken Soup for the Soul Unscripted, APlus.com and Halcyon Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

Media Contact:
Rich Phillips
[email protected]
+1-512-680-4305

favicon.png?sn=SF45140&sd=2021-07-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crackles-original-reality-drama-riding-phat-blends-sports-celebrity-with-country-club-and-urban-lifestyle-stories-in-unique-behind-the-scenes-look-at-the-scooter-culture-301335056.html

SOURCE PHAT Scooters

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF45140&Transmission_Id=202107151349PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF45140&DateId=20210715
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment