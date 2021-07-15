TeamViewer Unveiled as New Principal Shirt Partner on the Manchester United Home Kit 2021/22

PR Newswire

TAMPA BAY, Fla., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --TeamViewer was today unveiled as the new principal shirt partner of Manchester United with the launch of the club's new 2021/22 home kit. From the start of the forthcoming season, the men's, women's, and Academy teams of Manchester United will compete in kits bearing the TeamViewer name and logo. Thereby, the partnership between one of the world's most popular and iconic sports teams and one of Europe's leading software companies is becoming visible.

The launch of the new home kit marks the debut of TeamViewer's five-year partnership with Manchester United with the objective to harness the power of the club's unrivalled community of 1.1 billion fans and followers around the world. Through the integration of TeamViewer solutions into the club's everyday processes, TeamViewer will showcase the unique capabilities of its technology to transform the way the world works and interacts and to put digitalization into action. This includes bringing Manchester United fans even closer to the team they love, for example through ground-breaking augmented reality solutions and remote access to Old Trafford – Manchester United's famous stadium.

Richard Arnold, Manchester United Managing Director, said: "The launch of our new home kit is an exciting moment before the start of every season and especially so this year as we welcome TeamViewer as our new principal shirt partner. While the shirt will be the most visible symbol of our partnership, we are looking forward to using TeamViewer's technology to drive digitalization of the club and open new ways for us to connect with our fans. This will bring huge benefits to both of our organisations and, most importantly, to our fans around the world."

Oliver Steil, TeamViewer CEO, said: "We are very excited to see our brand on the front of the most iconic shirt in global sports. The partnership with Manchester United is a key pillar to further shape TeamViewer's perception as a global tech brand. We will support the club in its digitalization efforts and show these use cases to all our users and customers worldwide. This will reinforce the breadth of our solutions portfolio and explain how we are creating a world that works better. We can't wait for the new season to begin and to see the team in action in their new shirt at the legendary Theatre of Dreams."

This video reinforces how the new home kit and the partnership brings the fans closer to the team they love: https://youtu.be/XvkLhKHXWzM.

About TeamViewer

TeamViewer is a leading global technology company that provides a connectivity platform to remotely access, control, manage, monitor, and repair devices of any kind – from laptops and mobile phones to industrial machines and robots. Although TeamViewer is free of charge for private use, it has more than 600,000 subscribers and enables companies of all sizes and from all industries to digitalize their business-critical processes through seamless connectivity. Against the backdrop of global megatrends like device proliferation, automation and new work, TeamViewer proactively shapes digital transformation and continuously innovates in the fields of Augmented Reality, Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence. Since the company's foundation in 2005, TeamViewer's software has been installed on more than 2.5 billion devices around the world. The company is headquartered in Goppingen, Germany, and employs more than 1,400 people globally. In 2020, TeamViewer achieved billings of EUR 460 million. TeamViewer AG (TMV) is listed at Frankfurt Stock Exchange and belongs to the MDAX. Further information can be found at www.teamviewer.com.

About Manchester United

Manchester United (NYSE: MANU) is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 143-year football heritage we have won 66 trophies, enabling us to develop what we believe is one of the world's leading sports and entertainment brands with a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate and highly engaged fan base provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, broadcasting and matchday initiatives which in turn, directly fund our ability to continuously reinvest in the club.

Contact

Press Contact TeamViewer Martina Dier Director, Communications Phone: +49 (0)7161 97200 10 E-Mail: [email protected] Media Relations Manchester United Andrew Ward Head of Corporate &

Commercial Communications Phone: +44 161 868 8872 E-Mail: [email protected]



IMPORTANT NOTICE

Certain statements in this communication may constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based on assumptions that are believed to be reasonable at the time they are made, and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties described in TeamViewer's disclosures. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from any forward-looking statements discussed in these statements due to several factors, including without limitation, risks from macroeconomic developments, external fraud, lack of innovation capabilities, inadequate data security and changes in competition levels. All stated figures are unaudited.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/teamviewer-unveiled-as-new-principal-shirt-partner-on-the-manchester-united-home-kit-202122-301335026.html

SOURCE TeamViewer