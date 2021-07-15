Logo
Coldwell Banker Realty Lists Sprawling Los Angeles Compound of Director Taylor Hackford & Actor Helen Mirren for $18.5 Million

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021

LOS ANGELES, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Joyce Rey and Stephen Apelian, Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialists affiliated with the Beverly Hills office of Coldwell Banker Realty, have listed the sprawling compound of Director Taylor Hackford and Actor Helen Mirren for $18,500,000 or $45,000 per month lease. Located at 2003 La Brea Terrace in Los Angeles, the approximately 10,200-square-foot residence has nine bedrooms, five of which are in the main house and three in the guest cottage, and 10 bathrooms. View the property photos at https://coldwellbankerluxury.com/property/2003-la-brea-terrace

Coldwell_Banker_Realty.jpg

Since its construction in 1911, the property has had only four owners. The first was Dustin Farnum, often known as Hollywood's first movie star, who starred in Cecil B. DeMille's "Squaw Man," which was the first feature film shot in Hollywood. Next was journalist, columnist, and film producer Mark Hellinger, whose short story gave rise to "The Roaring Twenties," starring Humphrey Bogart and James Cagney. After Farnum came Gail Patrick who had a very successful acting career and was executive producer of the "Perry Mason" series. Patrick was one of the first and most successful female producers in Hollywood. The fourth and current owners, Director Taylor Hackford and Actor Helen Mirren complete the illustrious line of Hollywood dignitaries who have owned this fabulous residence. On approximately 6.5 acres, the spacious and elegant main residence has a swimming pool and wide terrace for lounging, dining and entertaining. Separate from the main home, there is a three-bedroom guest house and a five-car garage with an office and loft-style apartment above.

Quotes:

"A residence of exquisite style and exceptional privacy, this remarkable compound abuts Runyan Canyon at the top of a private winding drive with gorgeous landscaping, mature trees and Hollywood sophistication. With its celebrity pedigree, expansive grounds and gracious indoor-outdoor design, this gated enclave is both a private sanctuary and a distinguished setting for lavish entertaining."—Joyce Rey

"With gorgeous city lights views, manicured gardens and beautifully detailed interiors, this estate offers unique comfort and refinement." —Stephen Apelian

To view the home, contact Joyce Rey at 310-285-7529 or [email protected] or Stephen Apelian at 323-804-3400 or [email protected].

About Coldwell Banker Realty
Coldwell Banker Realty in Southern California, the No. 1 residential real estate brokerage in Southern California, operates 61 offices with approximately 4,341 affiliated agents. Real estate agents affiliated with the company are independent contractor agents and are not employees of the company. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com. CalDRE #01908304.

About Coldwell Banker Global Luxury
Coldwell Banker Global Luxury and the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury logo are service marks owned by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. Visit ColdwellBankerLuxury.com

Media Contact
Andrea Gillespie, [email protected]
440-821-0801

LOGO_CBGL_CMYK_VER_STK_WHITE_FINAL_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY45212&sd=2021-07-15 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coldwell-banker-realty-lists-sprawling-los-angeles-compound-of-director-taylor-hackford--actor-helen-mirren-for-18-5-million-301335083.html

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Realty

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY45212&Transmission_Id=202107151418PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY45212&DateId=20210715
