Yacktman Fund Buys Canadian Natural Resources, PepsiCo Inc, Amerco Inc, Sells Ralph Lauren Corp, Aggreko PLC, Rinnai Corp

- New Purchases: UHAL,
- Added Positions: CNQ, PEP, 005387,
- Reduced Positions: M, 5947, WFTLF, BDRFY,
- Sold Out: RL, AGK,
For the details of Yacktman Fund 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yacktman+fund/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Yacktman Fund
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935) - 10,800,000 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio.
- Bollore SA (BOL) - 97,075,700 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio.
- Brenntag SE (BNR) - 3,580,000 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 125,000 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio.
- PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,900,000 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.67%
Yacktman Fund initiated holding in Amerco Inc. The purchase prices were between $526.51 and $632, with an estimated average price of $586.79. The stock is now traded at around $578.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 72,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
Yacktman Fund added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 62.73%. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $33.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 6,990,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Yacktman Fund added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hyundai Motor Co (005387)
Yacktman Fund added to a holding in Hyundai Motor Co by 199.01%. The purchase prices were between $98000 and $120500, with an estimated average price of $110594. The stock is now traded at around $113500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)
Yacktman Fund sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $139.64, with an estimated average price of $125.04.Sold Out: Aggreko PLC (AGK)
Yacktman Fund sold out a holding in Aggreko PLC. The sale prices were between $8.51 and $8.77, with an estimated average price of $8.64.Reduced: Rinnai Corp (5947)
Yacktman Fund reduced to a holding in Rinnai Corp by 27.78%. The sale prices were between $10280 and $12440, with an estimated average price of $11067.2. The stock is now traded at around $10580.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Yacktman Fund still held 260,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Yacktman Fund. Also check out:
1. Yacktman Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Yacktman Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Yacktman Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Yacktman Fund keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment