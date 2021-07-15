Logo
Yacktman Fund Buys Canadian Natural Resources, PepsiCo Inc, Amerco Inc, Sells Ralph Lauren Corp, Aggreko PLC, Rinnai Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Yacktman Fund (Current Portfolio) buys Canadian Natural Resources, PepsiCo Inc, Amerco Inc, Hyundai Motor Co, sells Ralph Lauren Corp, Aggreko PLC, Rinnai Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yacktman Fund . As of 2021Q2, Yacktman Fund owns 57 stocks with a total value of $7.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Yacktman Fund 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yacktman+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Yacktman Fund
  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935) - 10,800,000 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio.
  2. Bollore SA (BOL) - 97,075,700 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio.
  3. Brenntag SE (BNR) - 3,580,000 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
  4. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 125,000 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio.
  5. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,900,000 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.67%
New Purchase: Amerco Inc (UHAL)

Yacktman Fund initiated holding in Amerco Inc. The purchase prices were between $526.51 and $632, with an estimated average price of $586.79. The stock is now traded at around $578.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 72,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Yacktman Fund added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 62.73%. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $33.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 6,990,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Yacktman Fund added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hyundai Motor Co (005387)

Yacktman Fund added to a holding in Hyundai Motor Co by 199.01%. The purchase prices were between $98000 and $120500, with an estimated average price of $110594. The stock is now traded at around $113500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Yacktman Fund sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $139.64, with an estimated average price of $125.04.

Sold Out: Aggreko PLC (AGK)

Yacktman Fund sold out a holding in Aggreko PLC. The sale prices were between $8.51 and $8.77, with an estimated average price of $8.64.

Reduced: Rinnai Corp (5947)

Yacktman Fund reduced to a holding in Rinnai Corp by 27.78%. The sale prices were between $10280 and $12440, with an estimated average price of $11067.2. The stock is now traded at around $10580.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Yacktman Fund still held 260,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Yacktman Fund. Also check out:

1. Yacktman Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Yacktman Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Yacktman Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Yacktman Fund keeps buying
