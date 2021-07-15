Yacktman Fund Buys Canadian Natural Resources, PepsiCo Inc, Amerco Inc, Sells Ralph Lauren Corp, Aggreko PLC, Rinnai Corp

New Purchases: UHAL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Canadian Natural Resources, PepsiCo Inc, Amerco Inc, Hyundai Motor Co, sells Ralph Lauren Corp, Aggreko PLC, Rinnai Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q2, Yacktman Fund owns 57 stocks with a total value of $7.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935) - 10,800,000 shares, 9.38% of the total portfolio. Bollore SA (BOL) - 97,075,700 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Brenntag SE (BNR) - 3,580,000 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 125,000 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,900,000 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.67%

Yacktman Fund initiated holding in Amerco Inc. The purchase prices were between $526.51 and $632, with an estimated average price of $586.79. The stock is now traded at around $578.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 72,303 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yacktman Fund added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 62.73%. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $33.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 6,990,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yacktman Fund added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 26.67%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 1,900,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yacktman Fund added to a holding in Hyundai Motor Co by 199.01%. The purchase prices were between $98000 and $120500, with an estimated average price of $110594. The stock is now traded at around $113500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yacktman Fund sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $139.64, with an estimated average price of $125.04.

Yacktman Fund sold out a holding in Aggreko PLC. The sale prices were between $8.51 and $8.77, with an estimated average price of $8.64.

Yacktman Fund reduced to a holding in Rinnai Corp by 27.78%. The sale prices were between $10280 and $12440, with an estimated average price of $11067.2. The stock is now traded at around $10580.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.16%. Yacktman Fund still held 260,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.