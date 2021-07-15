Yacktman Focused Fund Buys PepsiCo Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, Amerco Inc, Sells Aggreko PLC, Sysco Corp, Sodexo

New Purchases: UHAL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PepsiCo Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, Amerco Inc, Hyundai Motor Co, Hyundai Motor Co, sells Aggreko PLC, Sysco Corp, Sodexo, Ralph Lauren Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company,. As of 2021Q2, Yacktman Focused Fund owns 55 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935) - 6,650,000 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. Bollore SA (BOL) - 51,746,528 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,270,000 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.38% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 650,000 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio. Brenntag SE (BNR) - 1,650,000 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio.

Yacktman Focused Fund initiated holding in Amerco Inc. The purchase prices were between $526.51 and $632, with an estimated average price of $586.79. The stock is now traded at around $578.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 35,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yacktman Focused Fund added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 95.38%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 1,270,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yacktman Focused Fund added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 70.90%. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $33.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yacktman Focused Fund added to a holding in Hyundai Motor Co by 82.42%. The purchase prices were between $100000 and $117500, with an estimated average price of $111297. The stock is now traded at around $114000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yacktman Focused Fund added to a holding in Hyundai Motor Co by 421.87%. The purchase prices were between $98000 and $120500, with an estimated average price of $110594. The stock is now traded at around $113500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yacktman Focused Fund sold out a holding in Aggreko PLC. The sale prices were between $8.51 and $8.77, with an estimated average price of $8.64.

Yacktman Focused Fund sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $139.64, with an estimated average price of $125.04.

Yacktman Focused Fund reduced to a holding in Sysco Corp by 21.43%. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68. The stock is now traded at around $72.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Yacktman Focused Fund still held 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yacktman Focused Fund reduced to a holding in Sodexo by 41.67%. The sale prices were between $76.44 and $86.24, with an estimated average price of $81.6. The stock is now traded at around $73.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Yacktman Focused Fund still held 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Yacktman Focused Fund reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 39.39%. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $279.189900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Yacktman Focused Fund still held 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.