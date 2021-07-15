Yacktman Focused Fund Buys PepsiCo Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, Amerco Inc, Sells Aggreko PLC, Sysco Corp, Sodexo

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Yacktman Focused Fund Buys PepsiCo Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, Amerco Inc, Sells Aggreko PLC, Sysco Corp, Sodexo

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 15, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Yacktman Focused Fund (Current Portfolio) buys PepsiCo Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, Amerco Inc, Hyundai Motor Co, Hyundai Motor Co, sells Aggreko PLC, Sysco Corp, Sodexo, Ralph Lauren Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Yacktman Focused Fund . As of 2021Q2, Yacktman Focused Fund owns 55 stocks with a total value of $3.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of

Yacktman Focused Fund 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/yacktman+focused+fund/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Yacktman Focused Fund
  1. Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (005935) - 6,650,000 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio.
  2. Bollore SA (BOL) - 51,746,528 shares, 7.73% of the total portfolio.
  3. PepsiCo Inc (PEP) - 1,270,000 shares, 5.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 95.38%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 650,000 shares, 4.90% of the total portfolio.
  5. Brenntag SE (BNR) - 1,650,000 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Amerco Inc (UHAL)

Yacktman Focused Fund initiated holding in Amerco Inc. The purchase prices were between $526.51 and $632, with an estimated average price of $586.79. The stock is now traded at around $578.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 35,498 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Yacktman Focused Fund added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 95.38%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.56%. The holding were 1,270,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)

Yacktman Focused Fund added to a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd by 70.90%. The purchase prices were between $29.38 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $33.55. The stock is now traded at around $33.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 3,500,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hyundai Motor Co (005385)

Yacktman Focused Fund added to a holding in Hyundai Motor Co by 82.42%. The purchase prices were between $100000 and $117500, with an estimated average price of $111297. The stock is now traded at around $114000.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 400,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hyundai Motor Co (005387)

Yacktman Focused Fund added to a holding in Hyundai Motor Co by 421.87%. The purchase prices were between $98000 and $120500, with an estimated average price of $110594. The stock is now traded at around $113500.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 160,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Aggreko PLC (AGK)

Yacktman Focused Fund sold out a holding in Aggreko PLC. The sale prices were between $8.51 and $8.77, with an estimated average price of $8.64.

Sold Out: Ralph Lauren Corp (RL)

Yacktman Focused Fund sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $113.48 and $139.64, with an estimated average price of $125.04.

Reduced: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Yacktman Focused Fund reduced to a holding in Sysco Corp by 21.43%. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68. The stock is now traded at around $72.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Yacktman Focused Fund still held 1,100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Sodexo (SW)

Yacktman Focused Fund reduced to a holding in Sodexo by 41.67%. The sale prices were between $76.44 and $86.24, with an estimated average price of $81.6. The stock is now traded at around $73.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.7%. Yacktman Focused Fund still held 350,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Yacktman Focused Fund reduced to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 39.39%. The sale prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $279.189900. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Yacktman Focused Fund still held 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Yacktman Focused Fund. Also check out:

1. Yacktman Focused Fund's Undervalued Stocks
2. Yacktman Focused Fund's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Yacktman Focused Fund's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Yacktman Focused Fund keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider