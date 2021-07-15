Founders Capital Management, Llc Buys Facebook Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Sells Apple Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, McKesson Corp

East Hartford, CT, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Facebook Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Apple Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp, McKesson Corp, Darden Restaurants Inc, General Mills Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Founders Capital Management, Llc. As of 2021Q2, Founders Capital Management, Llc owns 62 stocks with a total value of $405 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FOUNDERS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/founders+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 23,865 shares, 14.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 150,632 shares, 10.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.87% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 129,242 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.41% CarMax Inc (KMX) - 138,160 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.2% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 59,599 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%

Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 606.48%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $343.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.52%. The holding were 34,123 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Founders Capital Management, Llc added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 127.58%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $590.401300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 8,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Founders Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $184.89 and $202.68, with an estimated average price of $193.18.

Founders Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48.

Founders Capital Management, Llc sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $12.78 and $14.35, with an estimated average price of $13.39.

Founders Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 31.04%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $148.014100. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.19%. Founders Capital Management, Llc still held 84,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Founders Capital Management, Llc reduced to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 86.98%. The sale prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $84.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.14%. Founders Capital Management, Llc still held 8,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.